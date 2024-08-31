British-Indian MP Jas Athwal Apologizes for Poor Living Conditions in Rental Properties Following BBC Investigation

British-Indian Labour MP Jas Athwal has issued a public apology after a BBC investigation exposed substandard living conditions in several rental properties he owns. Athwal, who represents Ilford South and holds the position of the largest landlord in the House of Commons with a portfolio of 15 rental properties, expressed deep regret over the findings and pledged to improve the quality of accommodation provided to his tenants.

Revealed Issues: Toxic Mold and Fire Safety Concerns

The BBC probe uncovered troubling conditions in multiple flats, including the presence of toxic black mould and malfunctioning fire alarms. The investigation highlighted that nearly half of the residents in a block of seven flats reported frequent cleaning of mould from their bathroom ceilings. Additionally, one tenant described a severe ant infestation, stating, “The ants are everywhere.” There were also claims that tenants faced threats of eviction if they raised concerns about the living conditions.

In response to the revelations, Athwal conveyed his “profound sorrow” and assured that he is committed to ensuring that all his rental properties meet high standards. “I want every one of my tenants to have excellent accommodation,” he said. He also acknowledged that he had engaged with the property management company to address communication issues and expedite repairs.

Calls for Investigation

Despite Athwal’s apology and commitments, scrutiny has intensified. Andrew Boff, a Conservative member of the London Assembly, has called for investigations by both the Labour Party and Redbridge Council. Boff’s concerns center around the lack of required selective property licenses for the seven flats in question—a regulation that Athwal had previously championed as council leader.

In 2018, Athwal, who led Redbridge Council from 2014 until his recent election to Parliament, publicly criticized landlords with inadequate properties. He shared an article about a local landlord fined by the council, stating, “Rogue landlords, we are coming for you.”

Athwal’s Response and Next Steps

Athwal has maintained that he was unaware of any threats of eviction made against tenants and has reiterated his commitment to being a “renters’ champion.” He has vowed to work closely with the property management company to ensure that all issues are addressed and resolved promptly.

The situation remains under scrutiny as Athwal’s apology and actions will be closely monitored by both tenants and regulatory bodies. The Labour Party and Redbridge Council are expected to review the allegations and assess any necessary actions in response to the investigation.