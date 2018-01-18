British lawmakers voted in favour of the government's legislative blueprint for Brexit on Wednesday, marking a victory for Prime Minister Theresa May over political opponents who want a softer approach to leaving the European Union. The European Union (Withdrawal) Bill was approved by a 324 to 295 vote in the lower house - a milestone on the long road towards cementing the legal foundations of Britain's departure from the bloc.

The Brexit Withdrawal bill will repeal the 1972 European Communities Act which originally took Britain into what was then called the EEC in 1973

The marathon bill paving the way for Britain to leave the European Union (EU) passed a crucial stage in the House of Commons on Wednesday night. With the support of 324 MPs, and opposition by 295 MPs, a government majority of just 29, the bill for Exiting the EU aims to convert all European law into British law, Xinhua news agency reported. The bill now heads to the House of Lords where it will undergo even more scrutiny and challenges from pro-EU unelected peers. But political commentators said the bill’s passing in the Commons was a major milestone in the Brexit journey.

Brexit Secretary David Davis said the government would present a number of amendments to the bill when it reaches the Lords. Davis described the decision as historic, saying “We all have a shared interest in making the bill a success in the national interest.” “It is a complex, but crucial piece of legislation,” Davis said, adding its passing is necessary to ensure Britain’s smooth departure from the EU. Keir Starmer, Labor’s shadow Brexit secretary, described the bill as not fit for purpose, filled with a number of defects.

He said opposition benches try to make changes to the bill had been “talking to a brick wall”. He accused the government of robotically voting down all opposition amendments. The withdrawal bill attracted more than 500 amendments which were discussed during more than 80 hours of debate in the chamber.

The Brexit Withdrawal bill will repeal the 1972 European Communities Act which originally took Britain into what was then called the EEC in 1973. The bill, if eventually receiving royal assent by Queen Elizabeth, will also end the power of the European Court of Justice in Britain. A Downing Street spokesman said Prime Minister Theresa May intends to take Britain out of the EU in March of 2019.