Sunday, March 16, 2025
Live Tv
British Man Endures ‘Flight from Hell’ As He Pukes 30 Times After Eating ‘Smelly’ Pasta On Etihad Airways

In response to the claims, Etihad Airways denied any wrongdoing, stating that their meals are prepared and stored under strict safety conditions.

A British man’s dream holiday turned into a nightmare when he endured what he called the “flight from hell” after allegedly consuming contaminated food on board an Etihad Airways flight.

Cameron Callaghan, 27, was en route from Manchester to Bangkok via Abu Dhabi on January 6 when he ate a tomato, cheesy, chicken pasta dish served by the airline. Just 20 minutes after consuming the meal, Callaghan began experiencing severe stomach distress, leading to repeated vomiting and diarrhea for the remainder of the six-hour journey.

“I had diarrhea twice, and 10 minutes after that, I was constantly throwing up for the entire flight,” Callaghan recounted. “I must have vomited about 30 times.”

Medical Emergency Upon Landing

Upon arrival in Abu Dhabi, Callaghan was so weak that he was unable to walk and had to be escorted in a wheelchair to the airport’s medical facility. There, he received an IV drip and anti-sickness medication. The illness left him bedridden for the first few days of his much-anticipated trip to Thailand.

“I was so weak, I couldn’t even lift my head. I felt like I was going to pass out from dehydration,” he said.

Callaghan suspects the meal may have been improperly stored during the five-hour flight delay, leading to food poisoning. “It smelled a bit weird, but all plane food kind of does,” he added.

Etihad Airways Responds

In response to the claims, Etihad Airways denied any wrongdoing, stating that their meals are prepared and stored under strict safety conditions.

“We take all such matters very seriously and investigate thoroughly. Our food on this flight, as with all our flights, was prepared and stored under strict temperature-controlled conditions to ensure safety and quality,” an Etihad spokesperson said.

The airline further noted that no other passengers reported illness from the same meal, suggesting that Callaghan’s sickness may have been caused by other factors.

Passenger Seeks Compensation

Unsatisfied with the airline’s response, Callaghan is demanding a refund for what he described as a “traumatizing experience.”

“This holiday has been planned for three years, and I couldn’t enjoy the journey at all,” he said. “I want an apology and at least a partial refund.”

His ordeal has left him wary of in-flight meals. “I’m going to starve myself on the flight back so this doesn’t happen again,” he added.

