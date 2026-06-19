LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
2026 FIFA World Cup Group B 2026 FIFA World Cup latest world news Apple brasil GTA 6 Maanvi Gagroo NEET admit card 2026 Vivo Y500 telegram bcci Lakshmi Priya Angadveer farhan akhtar CUET scorecard 2026 FIFA World Cup Group B 2026 FIFA World Cup latest world news Apple brasil GTA 6 Maanvi Gagroo NEET admit card 2026 Vivo Y500 telegram bcci Lakshmi Priya Angadveer farhan akhtar CUET scorecard 2026 FIFA World Cup Group B 2026 FIFA World Cup latest world news Apple brasil GTA 6 Maanvi Gagroo NEET admit card 2026 Vivo Y500 telegram bcci Lakshmi Priya Angadveer farhan akhtar CUET scorecard 2026 FIFA World Cup Group B 2026 FIFA World Cup latest world news Apple brasil GTA 6 Maanvi Gagroo NEET admit card 2026 Vivo Y500 telegram bcci Lakshmi Priya Angadveer farhan akhtar CUET scorecard
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
2026 FIFA World Cup Group B 2026 FIFA World Cup latest world news Apple brasil GTA 6 Maanvi Gagroo NEET admit card 2026 Vivo Y500 telegram bcci Lakshmi Priya Angadveer farhan akhtar CUET scorecard 2026 FIFA World Cup Group B 2026 FIFA World Cup latest world news Apple brasil GTA 6 Maanvi Gagroo NEET admit card 2026 Vivo Y500 telegram bcci Lakshmi Priya Angadveer farhan akhtar CUET scorecard 2026 FIFA World Cup Group B 2026 FIFA World Cup latest world news Apple brasil GTA 6 Maanvi Gagroo NEET admit card 2026 Vivo Y500 telegram bcci Lakshmi Priya Angadveer farhan akhtar CUET scorecard 2026 FIFA World Cup Group B 2026 FIFA World Cup latest world news Apple brasil GTA 6 Maanvi Gagroo NEET admit card 2026 Vivo Y500 telegram bcci Lakshmi Priya Angadveer farhan akhtar CUET scorecard
LIVE TV
Home > World News > British Man Killed In Paragliding Crash After Colliding With Power Lines In Spain

British Man Killed In Paragliding Crash After Colliding With Power Lines In Spain

A 63-year-old British man has died in a paragliding accident in Spain's Catalonia region after reportedly becoming entangled in power lines. Here's what authorities have confirmed.

British Man Killed In Paragliding Crash (Photo generated by AI)
British Man Killed In Paragliding Crash (Photo generated by AI)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Fri 2026-06-19 04:32 IST

A 63-year-old British man has died following a paragliding accident in northeastern Spain, with local authorities and emergency responders confirming that the incident occurred near the village of Palau de Noguera in Catalonia’s Lleida province. Emergency services rushed to the scene after receiving an alert on Wednesday afternoon, but despite efforts by firefighters and medical personnel, the man succumbed to his injuries.

What Happened?

The 63-year-old British man was paragliding near the village of Palau de Noguera in Spain’s Catalonia region when he reportedly became entangled in overhead power lines, causing him to crash.

After someone raised an alert at around 1:20 p.m. local time, emergency services, including firefighters, medical teams, and regional police, were dispatched. Rescuers reached the scene and attempted to provide first aid, but the man died from his injuries.

While authorities have not issued a final determination on the cause of the accident, multiple local and national media reports indicate that the paraglider may have become tangled in or struck overhead power lines before crashing to the ground. These reports suggest the collision with electrical cables likely contributed to the fatal accident, although investigators have yet to officially confirm the sequence of events.

Incident Took Place Near Popular Flying Area

The accident occurred close to Palau de Noguera, near the town of Tremp in Catalonia’s Lleida province. The wider region, including nearby Ager, is well known among paragliding enthusiasts because of its favourable weather conditions and mountainous terrain, and it has hosted major international free-flight competitions in previous years. 

The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has confirmed that it is providing assistance to the deceased man’s family following his death in Spain. Officials have not disclosed whether the victim was a tourist or resident in Spain, and no further personal details have been released publicly.

ALSO READ: Shots Heard In Manhattan’s Times Square Trigger Panic As Crowds Flee | WATCH

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

British Man Killed In Paragliding Crash After Colliding With Power Lines In Spain

RELATED News

‘Bringing India And France Closer’: PM Modi Announces Expansion Of UPI Across France

Shots Heard In Manhattan’s Times Square Trigger Panic As Crowds Flee | WATCH

‘As Long As I Am PM, Iran Will Never Have Nuclear Weapons’: Netanyahu After Washington And Tehran Reach Deal

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Approves Iran-US Memorandum After Receiving Assurances

PM Modi Addresses Indian Diaspora In France: ‘India Now Stands As the Fastest-Growing Major Economy’

LATEST NEWS

FIFA World Cup 2026: Manzambi Brace Sparks Thrilling Second-Half Swiss Blitz Against Bosnia

FIFA World Cup 2026: Mokoena’s Late Penalty Rescues South Africa, Passive Czechia Bottle Early Lead

PM Modi Addresses Indian Diaspora In France: ‘India Now Stands As the Fastest-Growing Major Economy’

Congress Sweeps Karnataka Council Polls While NDA Suffers

When Is Father’s Day 2026? All You Need To Know

US-Iran Deal Signed Remotely? Shehbaz Sharif Postpones Switzerland Trip

Apple Gives In: Alternative App Stores And Payments Coming To iPhones In Brazil

Israeli Strikes In Lebanon Kill Three Hours After US-Iran Agreement

TGPSC Releases DIET Lecturer Recruitment 2026: 86 Vacancies, Online Applications Open From June 24, Check How To Apply

After Hormuz, Another Shipping Nightmare? El Nino Puts Panama Canal Under Threat

British Man Killed In Paragliding Crash After Colliding With Power Lines In Spain

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

British Man Killed In Paragliding Crash After Colliding With Power Lines In Spain

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

British Man Killed In Paragliding Crash After Colliding With Power Lines In Spain
British Man Killed In Paragliding Crash After Colliding With Power Lines In Spain
British Man Killed In Paragliding Crash After Colliding With Power Lines In Spain
British Man Killed In Paragliding Crash After Colliding With Power Lines In Spain

QUICK LINKS