British Man Killed In Paragliding Crash After Colliding With Power Lines In Spain

A 63-year-old British man has died following a paragliding accident in northeastern Spain, with local authorities and emergency responders confirming that the incident occurred near the village of Palau de Noguera in Catalonia’s Lleida province. Emergency services rushed to the scene after receiving an alert on Wednesday afternoon, but despite efforts by firefighters and medical personnel, the man succumbed to his injuries.

What Happened?

The 63-year-old British man was paragliding near the village of Palau de Noguera in Spain’s Catalonia region when he reportedly became entangled in overhead power lines, causing him to crash.

After someone raised an alert at around 1:20 p.m. local time, emergency services, including firefighters, medical teams, and regional police, were dispatched. Rescuers reached the scene and attempted to provide first aid, but the man died from his injuries.

While authorities have not issued a final determination on the cause of the accident, multiple local and national media reports indicate that the paraglider may have become tangled in or struck overhead power lines before crashing to the ground. These reports suggest the collision with electrical cables likely contributed to the fatal accident, although investigators have yet to officially confirm the sequence of events.

Incident Took Place Near Popular Flying Area

The accident occurred close to Palau de Noguera, near the town of Tremp in Catalonia’s Lleida province. The wider region, including nearby Ager, is well known among paragliding enthusiasts because of its favourable weather conditions and mountainous terrain, and it has hosted major international free-flight competitions in previous years.

The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has confirmed that it is providing assistance to the deceased man’s family following his death in Spain. Officials have not disclosed whether the victim was a tourist or resident in Spain, and no further personal details have been released publicly.

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