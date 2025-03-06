Home
Thursday, March 6, 2025
British MP Bob Blackman Stammers S Jaishanker’s Name In The Parliament Over Attack

British MP Bob Blackman raised concerns in the UK Parliament over the recent attack on India's External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar by Khalistani extremists in London.

British MP Bob Blackman raised concerns in the UK Parliament over the recent attack on India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar by Khalistani extremists in London.

Blackman expressed his outrage at the attack, criticizing the response of the UK government representative who, despite issuing an apology, seemed unaware of the details of the incident.

The MP’s remarks highlighted the lack of accountability and the shameful nature of the response from the government.

UK Government Calls The Attack ‘Completely Unacceptable’

The UK government responded to the incident, calling it “completely unacceptable.” A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO) condemned the actions of the protesters. “While the UK upholds the right to peaceful protest, any attempt to intimidate, threaten, or disrupt public events is completely unacceptable. The Metropolitan Police responded swiftly to the situation, and we remain fully committed to ensuring the safety of all diplomatic visitors in accordance with our international obligations,” the spokesperson said.

