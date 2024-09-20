British Politicians and International Organizations’ Accounts Hacked on X

Among those affected were British Members of Parliament (MPs), including Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood, and Labour MPs Chris Elmore and Carolyn Harris. All three had their accounts hijacked, posting identical messages that included a lengthy code stating, “THIS IS HACKED ACCOUNT!!!! INTRODUCING HACKED ON SOLANA on each account we hack we publish the token address so we pump it and make profits together.” Despite the quick removal of these posts, with Mahmood’s message deleted within two minutes, they remained visible on TweetDeck, a tool used for managing X accounts.

This incident is part of a troubling trend; British politicians have previously faced similar breaches. Notably, in 2016, former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s Twitter account was hijacked, resulting in a series of offensive tweets directed at then-Prime Minister David Cameron and remarks opposing the Trident nuclear defense program.

Global Impact and Affected Organizations

The hacking incident extended beyond British politicians, impacting several international organizations and brands. Compromised accounts included those belonging to the World Health Organization, the television show Great British Menu, and Lenovo’s India branch. While many of these entities swiftly removed the hacked messages, some remained visible for an extended period, alarming their followers.

The breach also affected individual public figures, such as British comedian Sooz Kempner, who shared her experience on X, stating that her account had been hacked as well. In response, Kempner changed her password to secure her account.

Security Concerns

This latest incident underscores the ongoing vulnerabilities of high-profile accounts on social media platforms, despite efforts to enhance security measures. The rapid removal of unauthorized messages indicates a level of preparedness to respond to such breaches, yet the occurrence itself raises questions about the effectiveness of current security protocols.

As social media continues to play a crucial role in public discourse, ensuring robust protection against hacking remains a pressing issue for both individuals and organizations. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the persistent threats faced by those in the public eye and the urgent need for continuous improvement in cybersecurity measures.

