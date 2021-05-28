Biden’s government has ordered the US intelligence to conduct a high level Intel inquiry to find out the origins of the corona virus and its link to the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

A UK scientist whose claim of covid-19 being engineered and leaked from the Wuhan labs were earlier debunked is now pleased with the decision of the US government to probe deeper into the Wuhan lab.

Angus Dalgleish, 71, a vaccine researcher and professor of oncology at St George’s Hospital in Tooting, south London had studied the corona virus in its initial stages in 2020 and had published a paper claiming that the coronavirus’s spike protein contains sequences that appear to be artificially inserted.

In this research, the Norwegian scientist Birger Sørensen and British oncologist Angus Dalgleish affirmed to have identified “inserted sections placed on the SARS-CoV-2 spike surface” that shows how the virus interacts with cells in the human body. Virologists however had rejected this theory on the basis that similar sections appear naturally in other viruses.

He also said the scientific community had shunned the research as they did not want to threaten the Chinese government nor agree with Trump who had raised this theory to be a possibility.

WHO had previously sent a team of experts to examine the Wuhan Institute and ground zero of the Covid pandemic but were not given full access to the early records. Therefore, the origin of the virus could not be traced.

A lab-leak theory resurfaced this week after it was discovered that three workers at the Wuhan lab were hospitalised in November, 2019, months before Covid was first discovered in China. This probe will help in uncovering the truth of covid-19 virus.

