Saturday, April 12, 2025
UK MPs Pass British Steel Bill Amid Row Over Chinese Owners’ Demands

The UK Parliament has given the green light to the Steel Industry (Special Measures) Bill, pushing the legislation through all stages in the House of Commons

UK MPs Pass British Steel Bill Amid Row Over Chinese Owners’ Demands


The UK Parliament has given the green light to the Steel Industry (Special Measures) Bill, pushing the legislation through all stages in the House of Commons without opposition, The Guardian reported. The move came amid growing tensions over what ministers have described as “excessive” demands from British Steel’s Chinese owners.

The bill – seen by many as a tool to give the government more leverage and oversight over strategic national assets – will now head to the House of Lords for debate and potential final approval.

Shortly after the bill passed, Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited Scunthorpe, home to one of British Steel’s key plants, where he met with steelworkers directly impacted by the future of the industry.

Speaking to the workers, Starmer praised their dedication and stressed that the bill was more than just a piece of legislation passed in Westminster.

“You are the people who have kept this going… your jobs, your lives, your communities, your families — they all matter”, Starmer said, according to The Guardian.

“You and your colleagues for years have been the backbone of British Steel, and it’s really important that we recognise that. And I felt it was really important today, having been in parliament this morning, to come straight up here to see you face to face to have that discussion with you. Because this shouldn’t be a remove thing that’s happening down in Westminster, in parliament, it should be something that’s living and breathing. It’s your jobs, your lives, your communities, your families”, he reportedly said.

British Steel Bill Keir Starmer Steel Industry (Special Measures) Bill

