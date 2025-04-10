The UK is weighing a long-term military presence in Ukraine, with a possible troop deployment stretching up to five years. According to a Media Report, the proposal is currently under discussion among Western allies and involves a European-led mission.

British Troops Could Be Stationed In Ukraine For Up To 5 Years, Says Report

Aims to Support Ukraine and Deter Further Russian Aggression

This potential mission would serve a dual purpose: to act as a deterrent against future Russian aggression and to offer relief to Ukrainian forces. The idea is one of several being explored by international partners.

The report suggests that if a peace deal is reached, allied troops could be stationed in Ukraine to help stabilize the region and ensure the agreement is upheld.

“A significant number” of nations are reportedly open to sending peacekeeping forces should negotiations with Russia lead to a ceasefire or resolution. That statement came from a spokesperson for British Prime Minister Keir Starmer back in March.

Prince Harry Makes Quiet Visit to War-Hit Ukraine

In a separate development, Prince Harry quietly visited Ukraine this week, marking a rare royal appearance in the war-torn country. A spokesperson confirmed on Thursday that Harry traveled to the western city of Lviv.

The 40-year-old royal spent time with war-injured individuals during his trip. The visit was only made public after his departure from Ukraine, in line with security protocols.

Visit to Rehabilitation Center for War Victims

While in Lviv, the former British Army captain stopped by the Superhumans Center—an orthopedic clinic that helps rehabilitate both injured military personnel and civilians.

The Duke of Sussex is now the second British royal to have visited Ukraine since the conflict began in February 2022.

Last month, King Charles III also engaged with Ukraine’s leadership. He hosted President Volodymyr Zelensky at Sandringham, his private estate in eastern England. That meeting followed a tense diplomatic episode where Zelensky faced sharp criticism from U.S. leaders including President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

