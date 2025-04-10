Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, April 11, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • British Troops Could Be Stationed In Ukraine For Up To 5 Years, Says Report

British Troops Could Be Stationed In Ukraine For Up To 5 Years, Says Report

The UK is weighing a long-term military presence in Ukraine, with a possible troop deployment stretching up to five years. According to a Media Report, the proposal is currently under discussion among Western allies and involves a European-led mission.

British Troops Could Be Stationed In Ukraine For Up To 5 Years, Says Report

British Troops Could Be Stationed In Ukraine For Up To 5 Years, Says Report


The UK is weighing a long-term military presence in Ukraine, with a possible troop deployment stretching up to five years. According to a Media Report, the proposal is currently under discussion among Western allies and involves a European-led mission.

Aims to Support Ukraine and Deter Further Russian Aggression

This potential mission would serve a dual purpose: to act as a deterrent against future Russian aggression and to offer relief to Ukrainian forces. The idea is one of several being explored by international partners.

The report suggests that if a peace deal is reached, allied troops could be stationed in Ukraine to help stabilize the region and ensure the agreement is upheld.

“A significant number” of nations are reportedly open to sending peacekeeping forces should negotiations with Russia lead to a ceasefire or resolution. That statement came from a spokesperson for British Prime Minister Keir Starmer back in March.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Prince Harry Makes Quiet Visit to War-Hit Ukraine

In a separate development, Prince Harry quietly visited Ukraine this week, marking a rare royal appearance in the war-torn country. A spokesperson confirmed on Thursday that Harry traveled to the western city of Lviv.

The 40-year-old royal spent time with war-injured individuals during his trip. The visit was only made public after his departure from Ukraine, in line with security protocols.

Visit to Rehabilitation Center for War Victims

While in Lviv, the former British Army captain stopped by the Superhumans Center—an orthopedic clinic that helps rehabilitate both injured military personnel and civilians.

The Duke of Sussex is now the second British royal to have visited Ukraine since the conflict began in February 2022.

Last month, King Charles III also engaged with Ukraine’s leadership. He hosted President Volodymyr Zelensky at Sandringham, his private estate in eastern England. That meeting followed a tense diplomatic episode where Zelensky faced sharp criticism from U.S. leaders including President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry Pays Surprise Visit To Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

 

Filed under

Britain Army British Troup russia ukraine Zelensky

Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Kha

Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter’s ‘Homebound’ Heads To Cannes 2025, Neeraj Ghaywan Returns To The French...
newsx

Canadian Comic Depicts Donald Trump As Supervillain With Elon Musk As Trusty Sidekick
Tahawwur Rana's Medical N

Tahawwur Rana’s Medical Needs To Be Fully Addressed, Says Delhi Legal Counsel
Gold Price Today: Why Ind

Gold Price Today: Why Indians Are Desperately Waiting For The Precious Metal Prices to Fall...
newsx

Russia, US Swap Prisoners In Move To Strengthen Bilateral Relations
newsx

British Troops Could Be Stationed In Ukraine For Up To 5 Years, Says Report
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter’s ‘Homebound’ Heads To Cannes 2025, Neeraj Ghaywan Returns To The French Riviera

Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter’s ‘Homebound’ Heads To Cannes 2025, Neeraj Ghaywan Returns To The French...

Canadian Comic Depicts Donald Trump As Supervillain With Elon Musk As Trusty Sidekick

Canadian Comic Depicts Donald Trump As Supervillain With Elon Musk As Trusty Sidekick

Tahawwur Rana’s Medical Needs To Be Fully Addressed, Says Delhi Legal Counsel

Tahawwur Rana’s Medical Needs To Be Fully Addressed, Says Delhi Legal Counsel

Gold Price Today: Why Indians Are Desperately Waiting For The Precious Metal Prices to Fall – Check Your State’s Rates Now!

Gold Price Today: Why Indians Are Desperately Waiting For The Precious Metal Prices to Fall...

Russia, US Swap Prisoners In Move To Strengthen Bilateral Relations

Russia, US Swap Prisoners In Move To Strengthen Bilateral Relations

Entertainment

Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter’s ‘Homebound’ Heads To Cannes 2025, Neeraj Ghaywan Returns To The French Riviera

Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter’s ‘Homebound’ Heads To Cannes 2025, Neeraj Ghaywan Returns To The French

Good Bad Ugly Review: Ajith’s Massiest Moments Return In A Nostalgic Fan Fever Dream

Good Bad Ugly Review: Ajith’s Massiest Moments Return In A Nostalgic Fan Fever Dream

Ed Sheeran Reveals The One Person Who Truly Gets Him , And It’s Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran Reveals The One Person Who Truly Gets Him , And It’s Taylor Swift

Will James Cameron Lay Off Avatar Staff After Taking U-Turn On Calling AI A Threat?

Will James Cameron Lay Off Avatar Staff After Taking U-Turn On Calling AI A Threat?

Who Is Gauahar Khan’s Husband? Bigg Boss 7 Winner Announces Second Pregnancy At 41

Who Is Gauahar Khan’s Husband? Bigg Boss 7 Winner Announces Second Pregnancy At 41

Lifestyle

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide