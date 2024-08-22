British YouTuber Sparks Outrage With Racist Posts Against Indians

British YouTuber Miles Routledge has ignited controversy with a series of racist posts on X, formerly known as Twitter. Routledge, 25, who gained attention for being stranded in Afghanistan during the Taliban takeover in 2021, made disturbing comments about India and its people this week.

The controversy began when Routledge shared a screenshot of a message from an anonymous user, who had allegedly threatened him. Without any evidence, Routledge claimed that the user was Indian and used this as a basis for making derogatory remarks.

In his post, Routledge wrote, “Indian threatens to find me, it backfires lmao,” alongside the screenshot. The message from the user read, “I will find you I promise, your apology video will be sweet.” Routledge’s response included sharing his address and mockingly imitating Indian accents with phrases like “Saar okay lord saar good luck saar haha saar.”

Indian threatens to find me, it backfires lmao. pic.twitter.com/4xNIYeksrT — Lord Miles (@real_lord_miles) August 20, 2024

The racist posts did not stop there. In another tweet, Routledge joked about using nuclear weapons against India. He said, “When I become prime minister of England, I’ll open the nuclear silos as an explicit warning to any foreign power that interferes with British interests and affairs. I’m itching to launch and atomize entire nations over the smallest infraction.” He further stated, “Hell, I might just launch at India just for the sake of it!”

In response to criticism from Indian users, Routledge defended his posts by expressing his dislike for India and claiming he could “sense” when someone is Indian based on their online behavior. He asserted, “Believe it or not, I just don’t like India. Also, I can sense an Indian. If a man online suddenly talks about ducking your mother in the first response, he’s Indian. Many such cases.”

The comments have drawn widespread condemnation for their racist undertones and the promotion of harmful stereotypes. The situation highlights ongoing concerns about hate speech and racism on social media platforms.

