Brooklyn Man Stabs Four Children With Meat Cleaver Before Being Shot By Police

An 11-year-old’s desperate 911 call led police to a Brooklyn home, where they found four children brutally attacked—and the suspect armed.

A man attacked four children with a meat cleaver in Brooklyn before being shot by police. An 11-year-old’s 911 call led to a swift response.

A man wielding a meat cleaver attacked four children in a Brooklyn home on Sunday before being shot by police. Authorities confirmed that one of the young victims managed to call 911, leading to a swift police response.

Children Sustain Serious Injuries

The four children, believed to be siblings, sustained serious injuries but are expected to survive. The suspect, a 49-year-old relative who reportedly lived in the home, carried out the attack for reasons that remain unknown. Officials believe the children’s mother was not home at the time.

An 11-year-old girl, injured in the attack, managed to hide in a room and call 911 around 10:15 a.m., reporting that her uncle had attacked them. Another child, an uninjured boy, ran to seek help from neighbors. Police praised both children for their bravery.

Although the girl did not know her exact address, the emergency call center used technology to pinpoint the location, dispatching officers to the home on 84th Street in the Bensonhurst neighborhood.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Brooklyn Police Confront Armed Suspect

Upon arrival, police were let into the home’s first floor by the uninjured boy. He led officers to a vestibule with two doors.

“At that point, they heard screams coming from behind the door to their left and immediately began forcing their way into the apartment, kicking down the door,” NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said during a Sunday afternoon news conference.

Once inside, officers encountered the suspect standing near the entrance, holding a large blood-covered meat cleaver. Blood was also visible on the floor and walls.

“The officers ordered the man to drop the weapon several times. He refused and advanced towards them. Two officers discharged their firearms, firing seven total rounds between them and striking the subject, ending the threat,” Tisch explained.

Brooklyn Attack Victims and Suspect Rushed to Hospital

Inside the apartment, officers found four girls, ranging in age from 8 to 16, with serious stab and slash wounds. First responders provided emergency medical care before transporting them to Maimonides Hospital.

The suspect was also transported to the hospital in critical condition.

New York State Senator Steven Chan, who represents the district where the attack took place, expressed the community’s grief over the incident.

“I personally grew up over here and I know many neighbors right here on this block, and I’ve spoken to some of them, and everyone is devastated and saddened by the events that unfolded here this morning,” Chan said to ABC News.

Investigation Ongoing

Police recovered two knives at the scene, including the meat cleaver the suspect was holding. A second bloody knife was found in another room.

Although the exact relationship between the suspect and victims is still under investigation, authorities confirmed they are related. Family members disclosed that the suspect has a history of mental illness.

“Here is the bottom line. Right now, we have four children who are still alive because of the quick-thinking and decisive actions of your NYPD officers and EMTs,” Tisch said.

Also Read: Elon Musk Rips Into Trump’s Top Trade Adviser Peter Navarro —Is A Showdown With Trump Coming?