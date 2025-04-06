Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, April 7, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Brooklyn Man Stabs Four Children With Meat Cleaver Before Being Shot By Police

Brooklyn Man Stabs Four Children With Meat Cleaver Before Being Shot By Police

An 11-year-old’s desperate 911 call led police to a Brooklyn home, where they found four children brutally attacked—and the suspect armed.

Brooklyn Man Stabs Four Children With Meat Cleaver Before Being Shot By Police

A man attacked four children with a meat cleaver in Brooklyn before being shot by police. An 11-year-old’s 911 call led to a swift response.


A man wielding a meat cleaver attacked four children in a Brooklyn home on Sunday before being shot by police. Authorities confirmed that one of the young victims managed to call 911, leading to a swift police response.

Children Sustain Serious Injuries

The four children, believed to be siblings, sustained serious injuries but are expected to survive. The suspect, a 49-year-old relative who reportedly lived in the home, carried out the attack for reasons that remain unknown. Officials believe the children’s mother was not home at the time.

An 11-year-old girl, injured in the attack, managed to hide in a room and call 911 around 10:15 a.m., reporting that her uncle had attacked them. Another child, an uninjured boy, ran to seek help from neighbors. Police praised both children for their bravery.

Although the girl did not know her exact address, the emergency call center used technology to pinpoint the location, dispatching officers to the home on 84th Street in the Bensonhurst neighborhood.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Brooklyn Police Confront Armed Suspect

Upon arrival, police were let into the home’s first floor by the uninjured boy. He led officers to a vestibule with two doors.

“At that point, they heard screams coming from behind the door to their left and immediately began forcing their way into the apartment, kicking down the door,” NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said during a Sunday afternoon news conference.

Once inside, officers encountered the suspect standing near the entrance, holding a large blood-covered meat cleaver. Blood was also visible on the floor and walls.

“The officers ordered the man to drop the weapon several times. He refused and advanced towards them. Two officers discharged their firearms, firing seven total rounds between them and striking the subject, ending the threat,” Tisch explained.

Brooklyn Attack Victims and Suspect Rushed to Hospital

Inside the apartment, officers found four girls, ranging in age from 8 to 16, with serious stab and slash wounds. First responders provided emergency medical care before transporting them to Maimonides Hospital.

The suspect was also transported to the hospital in critical condition.

New York State Senator Steven Chan, who represents the district where the attack took place, expressed the community’s grief over the incident.

“I personally grew up over here and I know many neighbors right here on this block, and I’ve spoken to some of them, and everyone is devastated and saddened by the events that unfolded here this morning,” Chan said to ABC News.

Investigation Ongoing

Police recovered two knives at the scene, including the meat cleaver the suspect was holding. A second bloody knife was found in another room.

Although the exact relationship between the suspect and victims is still under investigation, authorities confirmed they are related. Family members disclosed that the suspect has a history of mental illness.

“Here is the bottom line. Right now, we have four children who are still alive because of the quick-thinking and decisive actions of your NYPD officers and EMTs,” Tisch said.

Also Read: Elon Musk Rips Into Trump’s Top Trade Adviser Peter Navarro —Is A Showdown With Trump Coming?

Filed under

Brooklyn stabbing incident

BJP alleges TMC-backed vi

BJP Accuses TMC of Targeted Attack on Ram Navami Devotees; Kolkata Police Calls It a...
A man attacked four child

Brooklyn Man Stabs Four Children With Meat Cleaver Before Being Shot By Police
Saudi Arabia suspends vis

Saudi Arabia Imposes Visa Ban for 14 Countries Including India and Pakistan—Here’s Why
Israeli airstrikes kill 3

Israeli Strikes On Gaza Kill 32, Including Women And Children As Netanyahu Heads To US...
Jim Cramer warns Trump’

‘Black Monday’ Fears Surge: Expert Warns Trump’s Tariffs Could Trigger Worst Market Crash Since 1987
Elon Musk clashes with Tr

Elon Musk Rips Into Trump’s Top Trade Adviser Peter Navarro —Is A Showdown With Trump...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

BJP Accuses TMC of Targeted Attack on Ram Navami Devotees; Kolkata Police Calls It a Hoax

BJP Accuses TMC of Targeted Attack on Ram Navami Devotees; Kolkata Police Calls It a...

Saudi Arabia Imposes Visa Ban for 14 Countries Including India and Pakistan—Here’s Why

Saudi Arabia Imposes Visa Ban for 14 Countries Including India and Pakistan—Here’s Why

Israeli Strikes On Gaza Kill 32, Including Women And Children As Netanyahu Heads To US For Talks With Trump

Israeli Strikes On Gaza Kill 32, Including Women And Children As Netanyahu Heads To US...

‘Black Monday’ Fears Surge: Expert Warns Trump’s Tariffs Could Trigger Worst Market Crash Since 1987

‘Black Monday’ Fears Surge: Expert Warns Trump’s Tariffs Could Trigger Worst Market Crash Since 1987

Elon Musk Rips Into Trump’s Top Trade Adviser Peter Navarro —Is A Showdown With Trump Coming?

Elon Musk Rips Into Trump’s Top Trade Adviser Peter Navarro —Is A Showdown With Trump...

Entertainment

Indian Idol 15 Finale: Manasi Ghosh Wins Trophy, Rs 25 Lakh Prize—All About The Talented Singer

Indian Idol 15 Finale: Manasi Ghosh Wins Trophy, Rs 25 Lakh Prize—All About The Talented

Did Laapataa Ladies Copy Burqa City? French Director Demands Clarification

Did Laapataa Ladies Copy Burqa City? French Director Demands Clarification

Jacqueline Fernandez On Her Mother Kim’s Passing: ‘She Was My Strength, I Miss Her Deeply’

Jacqueline Fernandez On Her Mother Kim’s Passing: ‘She Was My Strength, I Miss Her Deeply’

Jacqueline Fernandez’s Mother Kim Fernandez Passes Away, After Brief Hospital Stay

Jacqueline Fernandez’s Mother Kim Fernandez Passes Away, After Brief Hospital Stay

Peddi Release Date Promo Featuring Ram Charan Teja Out: Pushpa 2 Makers Ready With Another Bang!

Peddi Release Date Promo Featuring Ram Charan Teja Out: Pushpa 2 Makers Ready With Another

Lifestyle

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting