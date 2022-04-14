. Arrested after a massive manhunt of 30 hours, Frank will be facing several charges including violation of a federal law prohibiting terrorist and violent attack against mass transit systems.

Frank James, the sole suspect in the Brooklyn subway shooting, has been arrested by the New York police. Arrested after a massive manhunt of 30 hours, Frank will be facing several charges including violation of a federal law prohibiting terrorist and violent attack against mass transit systems. If proven guilty, Frank could face life imprisonment. In a press briefing after Frank’s arrest, Mayor Eric Adams said, “My fellow New Yorkers, we got him”.

New York police commissioner Keechant Sewell said that Frank was arrested without incident and there was nowhere left for him to run. The police added that the suspect had nine prior arrests from 1992 to 1998, including possession of burglary tools and a criminal sex act. He was also arrested three times for trespass, larceny and disorderly conduct.

While the police refrained from sharing who shared the tip, AP & CNN have reported that it was Frank who tipped off the police about his location. Frank is expected to make his first court appearance on Thursday in New York. An FBI affidavit revealed that Frank had reached New York via a U-Haul, which he had rented in Philadelphia on Monday.

Earlier, James had posted several videos of himself on social media, sharing his views on several policies regarding public safety in subways and criticizing New York’s mayor.