‘Brutal, No Holds Barred’: India’s Strongest Diplomatic Rebuke to Canada; Analysts Weigh In

In a significant escalation of the ongoing diplomatic dispute between India and Canada, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a stern statement on Monday condemning Ottawa’s actions against its high commissioner, Sanjay Kumar Verma. This response marks India’s most severe reaction to the situation, which has been characterized by rising tensions and serious accusations from both sides.

Diplomatic Friction Intensifies

The diplomatic spat intensified when the Canadian government labeled High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma as a “person of interest” in an investigation. In response, the MEA asserted that India retains the right to take action against the Canadian government for what it deems to be “concocted allegations” against its diplomats. The statement reflected a growing frustration within the Indian government regarding Canada’s approach to its diplomatic relations.

Nitin Gokhale, a National Security Analyst, weighed in on the situation, stating, “Extraordinary. Frank, brutal, no-holds-barred response by India to juvenile @JustinTrudeau. Normally, diplomats are, well, diplomats, but the Canadian PM has gone too far this time and fully deserves this tongue-lashing,” he remarked on social media.

Extraordinary. Frank, brutal, no-holds-barred response by India to juvenile @JustinTrudeau. Normally, diplomats are, well, diplomats but the Canadian PM has gone too far this time and fully deserves this tongue-lashing. https://t.co/ESedz7xuHj — Nitin A. Gokhale (@nitingokhale) October 14, 2024

Concerns Over Canadian Allegations

The MEA condemned the accusations against Indian diplomats as “preposterous” and suggested that they are part of a strategy by the Trudeau government to smear India for political gains. The statement accused Trudeau of focusing on “vote-bank politics” as he navigates the challenges of maintaining support within Canada.

In a demonstration of solidarity, India also defended its envoy, stating, “High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma is India’s senior-most serving diplomat with a distinguished career spanning 36 years.” The MEA dismissed the aspersions cast against him as “ludicrous and deserving of contempt.”

India has just thrown the kitchen sink on Trudeau. From here on the language will only become more strident, perhaps even personal. https://t.co/TLbJnZTz6P — sushant sareen (@sushantsareen) October 14, 2024

Political Reactions in Canada

In Canada, reactions to the MEA’s statement have been swift. Conservative Party member Stephen Taylor criticized Trudeau’s handling of the relationship with India, declaring that the Prime Minister is “willing to sacrifice Canada’s international reputation to cling to power.” Journalist Smita Prakash emphasized that the MEA’s statement represents a robust response from India, holding Trudeau accountable for the deteriorating relations between the two nations.

The Government of India is furious with the Trudeau government. They call it Canada’s “regime” and accuse Trudeau of colluding with a “a political party, whose leader openly espouses a separatist ideology”(presumably the NDP)https://t.co/mIOFB6JW2R — Stephen Taylor (@stephen_taylor) October 14, 2024

Abhijit Iyer-Mitra, a senior fellow at the Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies, described the MEA’s language as extraordinarily harsh, stating, “I’ve literally never seen language like this used for anyone—not even Pakistan. Congrats @JustinTrudeau, you’re literally in a category lower than corrupt third-world tinpot dictators.”

Diplomatic Expulsions and Further Actions

In a move signaling escalating tensions, India expelled six Canadian diplomats and announced the withdrawal of its high commissioner and other targeted officials from Canada. The MEA summoned Canadian Charge d’Affaires Stewart Wheeler, stating that the actions of the Trudeau government have endangered the safety of Indian diplomats and officials.

Wheeler was informed by Jaideep Mazumdar, Secretary (East) of the MEA, that India reserves the right to take further steps in response to the Canadian government’s perceived support for extremism, violence, and separatism. The MEA later confirmed that six Canadian diplomats, including Wheeler and Deputy High Commissioner Patrick Hebert, must leave India by October 19.

The expelled diplomats include first secretaries Marie Catherine Joly, Ian Ross David Trites, Adam James Chuipka, and Paula Orjuela.

Broader Implications

Kanchan Gupta, a senior advisor to the information and broadcasting ministry, emphasized the severity of the diplomatic situation, suggesting that Trudeau has lowered Canada’s standing in India’s eyes to a level comparable to Pakistan. He warned that Trudeau’s desperation to pander to extremist elements operating in Canada could backfire, stating, “These elements would turn on Canada like the fictional monster ‘Frankenstein.’”

That is a very strongly worded response from India. India Canada relations nosedive and the blame squarely lies at the doorstep of the Canadian Prime Minister as per this statement. https://t.co/84mL33X12f — Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) October 14, 2024

As both nations navigate this increasingly fraught diplomatic landscape, the potential for further deterioration remains high, with implications for international relations and security in the region. The unfolding events are a stark reminder of the complexities and sensitivities involved in global diplomacy.