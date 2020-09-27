Border Security Force troops foiled an infiltration attempt at the International Samba Border on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. The movement of 5 terrorists was noticed in Pakistan side of International Boundary.

The Border Security Force (BSF) troops foiled an infiltration attempt at the International Border in Samba sector on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. The alert troops of BSF foiled another major infiltration bid from the Pakistan side in Samba Sector, said BSF in an official release. “The movement of a group of 5 terrorists was noticed in Pakistan side of International Boundary by alert BSF troops. This is the second attempt of infiltration by the terrorist group after the September 14-15 foiled attempt,” BSF said.

“During night hours taking advantage of darkness, the terrorist group of heavily armed 05 terrorists tried to enter into Indian territory but engaged by alert BSF troops. BSF troops challenged them to stop on which they started firing on the BSF party with Pakistan Ranger posts also giving fire support to terrorists,” it added. BSF alert troops fired on the infiltrating ANEs (anti-national elements) with coordinated effective fire, however, they managed to flee back to Pakistan territory.

“With this, BSF foiled another possible infiltration bid of armed terrorists from Pakistan side well supported by Pakistan Rangers,” it said. Earlier this month, BSF troops foiled an infiltration bid by terrorists from Pakistan at the international border of Samba, on the intervening night of September 14 and September 15 at about 12.30 am.

Also Read: Western nations criticize China at UNHRC over human rights violations in Xinjiang, Hong Kong

As per the release, the area was illuminated by the help of the Para bomb and BSF troops saw fleeing terrorists toward the Pakistan side. “The area was searched but nothing recovered as terrorists could not cross the IB. Strong protest note is being lodged with Pakistan Rangers for their help in facilitating terrorists in infiltrating towards the Indian side,” the release added.

Also Read: North Korea warns South Korea against violating sea border in search for official’s body