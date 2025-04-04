Buddhism In India’s Foreign Policy: PM Modi’s Vision For Global Harmony

As PM Modi visits the Wat Pho temple in Thailand with the Thai PM shortly, here is an interesting perspective of how PM Modi has celebrated Buddhism across the world.

During the upcoming visit to Thailand, Prime Minister will visit the Wat Pho Temple, also known as the Temple of the Reclining Buddha. He will also visit the Mahabodhi Temple at Anuradhapura in Sri Lanka. This is yet another instance of PM Modi’s efforts to place Buddhism at the heart of India’s foreign policy, reinforcing India’s role as a global center for Buddhism.

In 2024, at the India-ASEAN Summit, PM Modi gifted a vintage brass Buddha statue to Laos President Thongloun Sisoulith, symbolizing shared heritage and India’s commitment to cultural diplomacy.

In the same year, India sent several sacred relics of Lord Buddha and his disciples to Thailand. The relics of Lord Buddha and his disciples, Arahant Sariputta and Arahant Maha Moggallana, were taken to Bangkok by an Indian delegation and displayed for 25 days in four cities of Thailand.

In 2023, PM Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited the Bal Bodhi Tree at Buddha Jayanti Park in Delhi, reinforcing the deep-rooted Buddhist ties between India and Japan. India also hosted the first-ever Global Buddhist Summit, bringing together scholars and practitioners to discuss contemporary challenges through the lens of Buddhist philosophy, where PM Modi stressed that Buddha’s teachings provide solutions to global issues.

In 2022, PM Modi visited Lumbini, Nepal, on Buddha Purnima and laid the foundation stone for the India International Centre for Buddhist Culture and Heritage, a landmark project promoting Buddhist culture and strengthening Indo-Nepal spiritual ties.

In the same year, India sent four Holy Relics of Lord Buddha, known as the Kapilavastu Relics, to Mongolia for an 11-day expositioncoinciding with Mongolian Buddha Purnima celebrations. A 25-member delegation accompanied the relics to the Batsagaan Temple in the Gandan Monastery complex in Ulaanbaatar, highlighting India’s commitment to Buddhist diplomacy and cultural exchange.

In 2019, PM Modi and H.E. Mr Khaltmaagiin Battulga, President of Mongolia, jointly unveiled a statue of Lord Buddha and his two disciples, installed at the historic Gandan Tegchenling Monastery in Ulaanbaatar.

In 2018, PM Modi visited the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple in Singapore, showcasing India’s respect for Singapore’s Buddhist heritage and reinforcing cultural connections.

In 2017, PM Modi’s Buddhist outreach was prominent during his visit to Sri Lanka. He addressed the International Vesak Day Celebrations in Colombo and visited the Gangaramaya Buddhist Temple, deepening India-Sri Lanka cultural and religious bonds.

In 2016, during his visit to Vietnam, PM Modi toured the Quan Su Pagoda in Hanoi, interacting with Buddhist monks and emphasizing India’s commitment to Buddhist diplomacy in Southeast Asia.

In 2015, PM Modi reinforced India’s Buddhist ties with multiple nations. He visited the Da Xingshan Temple and Big Wild Goose Pagoda in Xi’an, China, highlighting the historical Buddhist exchanges between India and China. In Mongolia, he visited the Gandan Monastery, where he emphasized the common spiritual heritage of the two nations. In Sri Lanka, he paid homage at the Sri Maha Bodhi Tree in Anuradhapura, strengthening India’s connection to one of Buddhism’s most sacred sites.

In 2014, PM Modi visited Kyoto, Japan, where he explored the Toji and Kinkaku-ji temples, reinforcing India-Japan Buddhist ties. He also attended a luncheon hosted by the Kyoto Buddhist Association, reflecting his commitment to engaging with Buddhist leaders globally.

Domestically, PM Modi’s government has undertaken significant steps to promote Buddhist heritage. The Buddhist Circuit, developed under his leadership, traces significant sites associated with Lord Buddha’s life and teachings, enhancing pilgrimage tourism. To facilitate travel across these sacred locations, the Buddhist Circuit Tourist Train (Mahaparinirvan Express) was introduced, offering an immersive pilgrimage experience covering India and Nepal’s most revered Buddhist sites.

Additionally, the Kushinagar International Airport has significantly improved access to pilgrimage destinations, and the revival of Nalanda University reinstates India as a global center for Buddhist learning. The government has also recognized Pali as a classical language, ensuring the preservation of Buddhist literature.

PM Modi’s emphasis on Buddhism reflects India’s dedication to cultural and spiritual leadership. His deep engagement with Buddhist heritage reflects India’s commitment to peace, harmony, and shared cultural values. By deepening ties with Buddhist nations and revitalizing its own Buddhist heritage, India continues to reinforce its role as a global center promoting peace and wisdom as propounded in Buddhism.

