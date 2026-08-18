Buildings Shake, Debris Falls In Granada as 4.8-Magnitude Quake Injures 3; More Tremors Feared

A magnitude-4.8 earthquake struck Granada in southern Spain on Tuesday morning, shaking buildings and sending debris onto streets. The tremor hit at around 10:38 am local time. Spain’s National Geographical Institute said the epicentre was near Alhendín, around 10 km south of Granada. The earthquake caused fresh damage in parts of the city. Granada is a major tourist destination and is home to the famous Alhambra palace complex.

Three People Injured in Earthquake

Three people suffered minor injuries after the earthquake, Andalusia’s senior emergency services official Antonio Sanz said. A girl was among those injured and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Emergency teams received more than 50 reports of cracked walls and falling debris. Images shared online showed rubble spread across streets. Some vehicles also appeared to have been damaged by falling material.

Cristina Ruiz Lopez, a laboratory worker who was inside a supermarket during the quake, described the moment as terrifying. “Everything came crashing down. It was terrifying,” she said in a post on X.

Granada Hit By Another Strong Quake Days Earlier

Tuesday’s earthquake came just days after another strong tremor hit the Granada region. A magnitude-5.0 earthquake struck shortly after 1 am on Saturday. No injuries were reported at the time, although some buildings were damaged.

The close timing of the two earthquakes has raised concern among residents. Authorities are continuing to monitor seismic activity in the region.

Andalusia regional president Juan Manuel Moreno urged people to remain cautious. He warned that more tremors or aftershocks could follow.

“Experts point out that it is possible for seismic movements and aftershocks to continue in the area,” Moreno wrote on X.

Why Earthquakes Are Common In Granada

Granada lies in a seismically active part of southern Spain. Earthquakes are not unusual in the region. However, the strength and close succession of the latest tremors have increased public concern.

Authorities are assessing the damage and monitoring the area for further seismic activity. Residents have been urged to stay alert as the possibility of additional tremors remains.