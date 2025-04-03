Bulgarian Government Survives No Confidence Vote Amid Foreign Policy Controversy
Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov’s government successfully survived a no-confidence vote on Thursday, following a challenge to its foreign policy, Reuters reported, citing BTA news agency. The motion, initiated by the far-right Vazrazhdane party and supported by lawmakers from Velichie and MECh, failed to gain the necessary majority in the 240-seat Bulgarian legislature.
According to the report, the vote concluded with 54 lawmakers in favour of the no-confidence motion, while 150 voted against it, with no abstentions. For the motion to pass, it would have required support from more than half of the MPs in the National Assembly.
The no-confidence motion was driven by criticism of the government’s foreign policy stance, particularly in relation to its positions on key regional and international issues. The Vazrazhdane party, which has been vocal in its opposition to the current administration’s foreign policy, argued that the government’s approach was detrimental to Bulgaria’s national interests.