‘Bunker Relocation App, War Pamphlets’: How European Countries Are Preparing Citizens For Possible War

As war tensions rise across Europe following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Germany, Sweden, and Finland are ramping up civilian preparedness with apps, pamphlets, and guides designed to ready their populations for potential conflict. From bunker-locating apps to NATO-aligned crisis strategies, these nations are bracing for an uncertain future.

Germany is developing a mobile app to help citizens locate the nearest bunker in the event of an attack, while Sweden has begun distributing a 32-page pamphlet titled If Crisis or War Comes. Meanwhile, Finland reports that half a million citizens have downloaded an emergency preparedness guide.

Ready for broader conflict

For many, the prospect of a broader conflict in Europe may seem distant. However, some countries are taking proactive measures, described by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius as steps to prepare the population to become kriegsfähig—ready for war.

Russia’s large-scale invasion of Ukraine has heightened security concerns across the Baltic region, prompting Finland and Sweden to abandon their longstanding neutrality and join NATO. Yet military readiness alone is insufficient; governments are also focusing on preparing their citizens for potential crises.

Swedish war pamphlets

Sweden’s pamphlet, also available in English, emphasizes collective resilience. Its introduction states, “We live in uncertain times. Armed conflicts are currently being waged in our corner of the world. Terrorism, cyber-attacks, and disinformation campaigns are being used to undermine and influence us.” The guide calls on all Swedes to contribute to the nation’s emergency preparedness and defense of its democracy.

Swedish citizens are accustomed to such resources; the first of these guides was distributed during World War II. The latest version includes practical advice on air raid shelters, warning systems, digital security, and even managing sanitation without running water. Recommendations include maintaining a stockpile of water and checking its safety annually, storing warm clothing and blankets, securing alternative heating sources, using battery-powered radios, and keeping quick-to-prepare, energy-dense food.

Norway distributes war preparedness booklet to its 2.6 million households

Norway has taken a similar approach, distributing a preparedness booklet to its 2.6 million households. It warns of an increasingly turbulent world shaped by climate change, digital threats, and, in the worst-case scenario, acts of war. The Norwegian guide advises households to stockpile at least a week’s worth of non-perishable food, including items like canned goods, energy bars, chocolate, and nuts. It also suggests keeping essential medications, such as iodine tablets in case of nuclear incidents, and maintaining cash reserves alongside multiple bank cards.

In Finland, an exhaustive online guide titled Preparing for Incidents and Crises provides residents with advice on a wide range of emergencies, from water shortages to military conflict. Another resource, the website 72tuntia.fi, directly asks citizens, “Would you survive 72 hours?” The site includes practical tips for managing crises, such as improving cybersecurity, sealing windows and doors, and strengthening psychological resilience.

