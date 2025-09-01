Burgers, Fries, and Hot Fudge Sundaes: The Unusual Diet That Keeps Warren Buffett Healthy at 95!

Warren Buffett, one of the world’s most famous investors, doesn’t follow any modern health or wellness trends. At 94, he still runs Berkshire Hathaway, a company worth nearly $1 trillion, without relying on supplements, green juices, cryotherapy, or cold plunges. Instead, his daily routine is built around simple pleasures, burgers, fries, and plenty of Coca-Cola.

Entrepreneur Craig Brockie recently stirred debate on X by pointing out that Buffett spends “$0 on longevity hacks.” His lifestyle, Brockie noted, looks more like a child’s birthday party menu than the diet of a billionaire. Buffett drinks five cans of Coke every day, often eats at McDonald’s, and enjoys Dairy Queen treats. Back in 2015, he even told Fortune magazine, “I eat like a 6-year-old. If I eat 2,700 calories a day, a quarter of that is Coca-Cola.”

Warren Buffett’s Secret to Healthy Life at 95: Unconventional Diet

Buffett once explained his quirky diet by joking, “I checked the actuarial tables, and the lowest death rate is among 6-year-olds. So I decided to eat like a 6-year-old.” Even his breakfast choices depend on the stock market. If the market is up, he buys a $3.17 bacon, egg, and cheese biscuit. If it’s flat, he goes for a $2.95 sausage, egg, and cheese McMuffin. And if it’s down, he keeps it extra cheap with $2.61 for two sausage patties. He shared this habit in the HBO documentary Becoming Warren Buffett.

In a 2017 CNBC interview, Buffett credited his happiness, not health hacks, for his long life. “I think happiness makes an enormous amount of difference in terms of longevity. I’m happier when I’m eating hot fudge sundaes or drinking Coke,” he said.

As Buffett nears the end of his career, succession planning is in focus. His son, Howard “Howie” Buffett, will take over as non-executive chairman.

Succession Planning of Warren Buffet: Enter Howard Buffett

Warren Buffett has always worried about what will happen to Berkshire Hathaway after him. His main fear is that short-term investors could break up the company and destroy its culture. To prevent this, Buffett has chosen someone he trusts completely, his middle son, Howard “Howie” Buffett.

Howie was born in December 1954. Unlike his famous father, he never finished college. Still, he built a unique and varied career. Over the years, he has worked as a farmer, sheriff, philanthropist, and author. He has also served on the boards of major companies such as Coca-Cola, ConAgra, Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM), Coca-Cola Enterprises, Lindsay Corporation, Sloan Implement, and of course, Berkshire Hathaway itself.

Wealth and Philanthropy

For more than 30 years, Howie has been part of Berkshire’s board. Growing up, he often listened to his father’s business calls, learning how Buffett thought and worked. This long experience made him the natural choice to become chairman and safeguard Berkshire’s future.

Buffett’s fortune today is about $159 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Most of this comes from his large stake in Berkshire Hathaway. But Buffett’s influence goes far beyond money. Known as the “Oracle of Omaha,” he is one of the most respected figures among the world’s wealthiest people.

Over the past 20 years, Buffett has donated more than $60 billion worth of Berkshire shares to charity. If he had kept those shares, they would now be worth around $230 billion. That means his total wealth would be close to $400 billion. In that case, Buffett would have been richer than Elon Musk, who is currently worth about $376 billion as of May 16, 2025.

