A group of four Burqa-clad women received a stern warning from the authorities after they were caught playing a board game inside the holy mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. While a large part of people condemned the act of entertainment at the holiest place in Islam, there was a section of internet users which found nothing wrong with the act.

Saudi Arabian authorities were apparently left vexed after a photo of four Burqa-clad women playing a board game at the holy mosque in Mecca surfaced on social media. When they came to know about it, the security officers were immediately dispatched to the spot to advise the women to maintain the sanctity of the place of worship. Upon receiving the advice, the women stopped their activity and vacated the premises.

Speaking on the matter, a spokesman for the holy mosque’s governing authority said, “At 11 PM last Friday, a few of the holy mosque’s security officers spotted four women playing a board game called ‘Sequence,’ inside the premises. We then dispatched female officers to the scene and they advised the women not to do such things out of respect to the sanctity of the place. They cooperated with authorities and immediately left the area.”

According to reports, when the photo began to circulate across various social media platforms, it garnered a lot of instant reaction to it. While a large part of people condemned the act of entertainment at the holiest place in Islam, while there was a section of internet users which found nothing wrong with the act.

Earlier in 2015, a similar incident took place in the mosque but the consequences were much harsh than the women faced on Friday. When a group of youngsters was caught playing cards inside the Masjid-e-Nabwi in Saudi Arabia, they were arrested and charged with the act.

Where the women in Saudi Arabia are making great strides in breaking stereotypes, there are still various aspects of life which need to be optimistically radicalised. Probably, letting the woman drive cars might not be equated with an act of pure entertainment and that too at the holiest of the places in the world but the taboo attached to it requires some dire addressing.

