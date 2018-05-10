A businessman was booked with the murder of his wife 3 months after she was found dead at her home in in Rookery Lane, Penn, Wolverhampton. The incident took place on February 16 but the accused hailing from Coalway Avenue in Penn, Wolverhampton will be appearing at Birmingham Magistrates' court on Thursday.

Another shocking incident came to light when a businessman was booked with the murder of his wife 3 months after she was found dead at her home. On February 16, the victim identified as Sarbjit Kaur, 38 was found unconscious by her family in Rookery Lane, Penn, Wolverhampton. According to post-mortem reports, the mother of two died from asphyxiation. According to West Midlands Police, accused was identified as her husband Gurpreet Singh. The accused hails from Coalway Avenue in Penn, Wolverhampton and will be appearing at Birmingham Magistrates’ court on Thursday, said the force.

“This is a murder that has really shocked the local community and we have been working flat-out to move the investigation forward. This is a significant development and we continue to support Mrs Kaur’s many friends and family,” said Detective Chief Inspector Chris Mallett from West Midlands Police’s Homicide Team.

The investigation on Kaur’s death was on when the police was told that she was last seen by her husband on the morning of February 16 when he left for work at Dhanda Properties UK Ltd, where he works as a company director. Neighbours paid tribute to the generous lady who drove around the city in Mercedes and Jaguar and was happily living in a large four-bedroom gated home.

