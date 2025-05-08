Home
Busting The Myth: Viral Fake Video Of Indian Rafale Getting Shot Down After Pakistan’s Defence Minister Claims

Commenting on India’s military action on May 7—Operation Sindoor—Asif criticized it as a provocative act.

Busting The Myth: Viral Fake Video Of Indian Rafale Getting Shot Down After Pakistan’s Defence Minister Claims

Pakistan's Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif


Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has stirred controversy by attributing claims of shooting down five Indian fighter jets—including Rafale aircraft—to content circulating on Indian social media platforms.

In an interview with CNN, when asked if Pakistan had any verifiable evidence to support these claims, Asif responded vaguely, stating, “It is all over social media, and that too on Indian platforms. The debris is reportedly on their side. It’s all there on Indian media.”

Khawaja Asif Emphasises Pakistan’s Intent to Prevent Escalation

Despite the strong rhetoric, Asif clarified that Pakistan aims to prevent a full-scale war with India. “There is a real risk of this escalating into a large-scale conflict, and we’re actively working to avoid that,” he said, expressing concerns about the potential for widespread regional instability.

Commenting on India’s military action on May 7—Operation Sindoor—Asif criticized it as a provocative act. “This was a blatant breach and appears to be an open invitation for escalation, possibly into something much broader and more hazardous for South Asia,” he stated.

India Struck Nine Terror Camps in Pakistan and PoK

In retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 civilian lives, including one Nepali national, India launched Operation Sindoor.

The operation targeted nine major terrorist camps and launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The Indian government confirmed that numerous terrorists were neutralized during the early morning strikes.

Fact-Check Busts False Claims of Rafale Downing

As misinformation spread online, India’s Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check team debunked a viral image shared by pro-Pakistan social media accounts. The photo—claimed to show a downed Indian Rafale—was confirmed to be from a 2021 Indian Air Force MiG-21 crash in Punjab’s Moga district.

“Beware of misleading visuals being circulated! The image being shared as proof of a Rafale jet downed near Bahawalpur during Operation Sindoor is actually from an older incident involving a MiG-21 crash in 2021,” PIB posted on X (formerly Twitter).

ALSO READ: Rajasthan Tightens Security Along 1,037-Km Border, Seals Border With Pakistan A Day After Operation Sindoor

Khawaja Asif Latest world news Pakistan defence minister

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

