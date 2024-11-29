Home
Friday, November 29, 2024
Busy Holiday Turns Chaotic As Four Planes Collide In Two Separate Accidents At Boston Logan International Airport

A busy holiday travel day turned chaotic at Boston Logan International Airport on Monday due to two separate plane collisions occurring just hours apart.

First Incident: American Airlines and Frontier Planes
In the first accident, an American Airlines jet taxiing to its gate clipped the wing of a parked Frontier Airlines plane, according to local reports.

“It was terrifying,” said Evelyn Pipione, a passenger on the Frontier plane. “There was a sudden ‘thump,’ like something fell underneath.”

Video footage captured the damage, showing the American plane’s wing over the cracked wing of the smaller Frontier aircraft. The American flight had arrived from London’s Heathrow, while the Frontier plane was preparing to depart for Dallas-Fort Worth.

All passengers and crew were evacuated from both planes for safety inspections. The Frontier flight was canceled, leaving passengers stranded just days before Thanksgiving. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, per Massport officials.

Hours later, a JetBlue plane being towed collided with a Cape Air aircraft that had just landed from Nantucket and was waiting for a gate.

The Cape Air plane carried two pilots and three passengers, while the JetBlue aircraft was empty. Although no injuries were reported, the Cape Air pilots were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

“The front of the Cape Air plane looked crushed,” said witness Caroline Agid, describing the chaotic scene of flashing lights. Agid’s flight to Orlando, originally scheduled on the JetBlue plane, was delayed by three hours as the airline arranged for another aircraft.

The FAA and the involved airlines are investigating both incidents. Despite the disruptions and cancellations, no severe injuries were reported, offering some relief to the already strained holiday travel season.

