Just a few days after India-Russia inked $5 billion S-400 air defence missile system deal, there were speculations suggesting the US might impose sanctions on India for signing a deal with Russia. Recently, the US has reportedly told India to but F-16s from them in order to get a waiver on sanctions post the Moscow deal.

While there were speculations claiming that India might face the US sanctions after they had purchased the S-400 air defence system from Russia, reports suggest that Washington has informally conveyed the New Delhi that they will be able to avoid the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) sanctions if they agree to purchase F-16 aircrafts from the United States. The following development surfaced after India-Russia inked the $5 billion defence deal while the Russian President Vladimir Putin was on his India visit. India’s neighbour Pakistan currently uses the same F-16 fighter jets which have been proposed to India by the US.

As per reports, India has not yet given any assurance on the proposal. Several defence experts suggest that Indis will not be keen in inducting then F-16 fighter jets as they are already being used by the Pakistan Air Force. Soon after India-Russia inked the billion dollar deal, there were reports that the US might impose sanctions on India from inking a deal with Russia. As per a report by Indian Express, the following S-400 deal between Moscow and Delhi led to a long discussion between Nirmala Sitharaman and James Mattis.

The reports further added that an offer to waive CAASTA was made earlier this month. The defence head of India and US had met on the sidelines of Association of Southeast Asian Nations Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM Plus) on Friday. Reports add that even though the deal had been finalised, the US sanctions might get triggered after India makes the payments for the S-400 missile system.

The following development surfaces after the US President Donal Trump, last week, said that India will soon find out the US’ stand on their S-400 deal with Russia.

