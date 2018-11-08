According to reports, a large number of people had gone to the Borderline Bar and Grill, a Country & Western venue in the Los Angeles suburb of Thousand Oaks, for a get-together. During the celebrations, a "bearded man with a dark trenchcoat" opened fire at the people present there with a "black pistol".

At least 13 people, including a police officer, were reported dead on Thursday after an armed man opened fire in a nightclub full of people in Thousand Oaks near Los Angeles, southern California. According to reports, several others were left injured in the shooting and the gunman also died in the mayhem, however, it is still not known who killed the gunman. Local police have launched a probe into the incident.

California bar shooting leaves 12 dead, including sheriff's sergeant, police say https://t.co/dMV68Hfdz0 pic.twitter.com/WvjarPpwPV — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 8, 2018

The Ventura County Sheriff department initially reported multiple casualties but after containing the situation, the local police revealed that 13 people were dead and several others were injured in the incident. According to Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean, the gunman was also killed. Dean also said that the policeman who died in the shooting was sheriff’s deputy Sgt. Ron Helus, a 29-year veteran of the department.

As per latest reports, the gunman has not been identified so far and the motive behind the shooting spree is yet to be ascertained. The witnesses told the police that when the shooting started, many people smashed the windows with chairs to escape. They also said that over 30 shots were fired at people present in the bar.

