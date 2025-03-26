Home
California Couple Deported After 35 Years In The US, Leaving Daughters Devastated

Their daughters, all American citizens, revealed in a GoFundMe post that their parents had never broken any laws and had attended every immigration appointment since 2000.

A Colombian couple who had been living in the United States for 35 years was deported earlier this month, leaving their three U.S.-born daughters heartbroken. Gladys Gonzales, 55, and Nelson Gonzalez, 59, were taken into custody on February 21 during a routine check-in with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and deported to Colombia on March 18, CNN reported.

Despite having no criminal record, the couple had been under immigration scrutiny for years. Their daughters, all American citizens, revealed in a GoFundMe post that their parents had never broken any laws and had attended every immigration appointment since 2000. “For nearly four decades, they built a life here—raising three daughters, contributing to their community, and recently welcoming their first grandchild,” they wrote. “This sudden occurrence has left us in shock,” they added.

A Long Struggle for Legal Status

The couple first arrived in the U.S. in 1989 near San Ysidro, California, without legal authorization. Nelson applied for asylum in 1992, but the case was dismissed in 1998 due to a missed interview, ICE told The Independent. In 2000, an immigration court issued them a voluntary departure order, allowing them to leave at their own expense instead of facing forced deportation. However, they remained in the U.S., hoping to find a legal path to stay.

Their lawyer, Monica Crooms, stated that they had sought legal help multiple times but were misled by unqualified advisers. “They spent thousands of dollars on legal representation, some of which wasn’t even from actual immigration lawyers,” she told CNN. Their case was reviewed by the Board of Immigration Appeals, Citizenship and Immigration Services, and the U.S. Court of Appeals, but no legal solution was found.

A Sudden Deportation

The couple’s daughters said they had always complied with ICE check-ins, but their recent visit resulted in their detention. “They are being treated like criminals, held in detention centers, and forced to leave the only home they have known for decades,” they said.

ICE confirmed to The Independent that the couple had exhausted all legal avenues to remain in the country. The agency also stated that while some undocumented immigrants are allowed to stay for humanitarian or low-priority reasons, the Gonzalezes were ultimately required to leave.

Crooms noted that while the couple knew they might have to leave eventually, they had not expected it to happen in such a manner. Their sudden removal has left their family in emotional and financial distress, as they struggle to navigate life without their parents.

Immigration Crackdown Intensifies

The latest deportation comes amid intensified immigration enforcement under the Donald Trump-led administration. The crackdown has targeted not only individuals with criminal records but also longtime undocumented residents, asylum seekers, and even those with no legal issues.

The Gonzalezes’ deportation raises broader concerns about the humanitarian impact of strict immigration policies, particularly on families who have spent decades contributing to American society. While immigration reform remains a divisive issue, their case highlights the challenges faced by many undocumented individuals who, despite following procedures, find themselves forced to leave the lives they built.

Their daughters, now left without their parents, continue to fight for support, urging the public to help them through donations and awareness campaigns.

