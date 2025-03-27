Home
Thursday, March 27, 2025
  • California Court Refuses to Halt Order On Rehiring Of Fired US Federal Workers

California Court Refuses to Halt Order On Rehiring Of Fired US Federal Workers

A federal appeals court has refused to pause an order mandating the Trump team to rehire federal workers dismissed in a wave of mass firings.

A federal appeals court in California has refused to pause an order mandating the Trump administration to rehire thousands of federal workers who were dismissed in a wave of mass firings, the Associated Press reported on Thursday. The decision comes after a legal battle over the administration’s efforts to downsize the federal workforce, which has sparked controversy and resulted in multiple lawsuits.

According to the report, a 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals panel late Wednesday rejected an emergency motion from the government to delay a ruling by US District Judge William Alsup.

Alsup’s order, issued earlier this month, requires the immediate rehiring of over 16,000 workers who were let go in February from six federal departments: Veterans Affairs, Agriculture, Defense, Energy, the Interior, and Treasury. T

Judge Alsup found that the mass firings were illegal, stating they circumvented laws designed to regulate workforce reductions. Alsup expressed concern that employees had been dismissed for poor performance despite having received positive evaluations just months before. His ruling suggested that the layoffs were disproportionately affecting probationary workers, who have fewer legal safeguards compared to permanent federal employees.

The Trump administration, which has been facing multiple lawsuits in connection with its workforce reduction policies, has appealed Alsup’s ruling to the Supreme Court, the report said.

Government lawyers have argued that federal judges should not intervene in employment decisions regarding public sector workers. They contend that the firings were performance-based and do not fall under the scope of regulations governing larger workforce reductions, which typically apply to permanent employees.

The administration, on its part, has argued that states do not have standing to challenge its handling of federal employment matters, asserting that decisions about hiring and firing fall within the president’s executive authority.

The Trump administration’s actions have sparked broader concerns over the protection of federal workers’ rights, particularly those employed on probationary status. Estimates suggest there are around 200,000 probationary workers across federal agencies, including entry-level employees and those who have recently been promoted, the report said.

