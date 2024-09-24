Home
Tuesday, September 24, 2024
California Enacts Law Banning Smartphones In Classrooms

California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a significant bill on Monday aimed at limiting or banning smartphone use in schools. This legislation responds to growing evidence that excessive smartphone usage can heighten the risk of mental health issues and hinder academic performance.

Statewide Trend Towards Restrictions

This law comes as part of a broader trend, with thirteen other states also implementing restrictions on cellphone usage in educational settings this year. Florida initiated this movement by banning phones in classrooms in 2023. Following suit, Los Angeles County enacted a ban for its 429,000 public school students in June.

READ MORE: Will the US Ban Chinese Tech In Cars To Ensure National Security?

Surgeon General’s Warning on Social Media

In the same month, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy called for warning labels on social media platforms, comparing the situation to a mental health crisis. He referenced a study published in the medical journal JAMA, which indicated that adolescents spending over three hours daily on social media are at increased risk of mental health issues. A Gallup poll highlighted that the average teenager spends approximately 4.8 hours each day on these platforms.

Policy Requirements and Future Updates

The California bill, which garnered overwhelming bipartisan support—passing 76-0 in the state assembly and 38-1 in the senate—mandates that school boards or governing bodies create a policy to limit or prohibit smartphone usage on campus by July 1, 2026. These policies must be updated every five years.

Focus on Student Well-being

Newsom emphasized the need for intervention, stating, “We know that excessive smartphone use increases anxiety, depression, and other mental health issues—but we have the power to intervene. This new law will help students focus on academics, social development, and the world in front of them, not their screens, when they’re in school.”

ALSO READ: MrBeast Faces Lawsuit: Can His Fame Survive The Controversy?

 

 

