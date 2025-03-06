California Governor Gavin Newsom Calls Transgender Athletes in Women’s Sports ‘Deeply Unfair’, Breaks from Democratic Party Norms

California Governor Gavin Newsom, known for his progressive stance on LGBTQ+ rights, has stirred controversy by calling the participation of transgender athletes in female sports "deeply unfair." His remarks signal a rare break from Democratic norms, igniting fresh debate on the intersection of fairness and inclusion in sports.

Breaking from Democratic Party Norms

In the debut episode of his podcast, This is Gavin Newsom, the governor acknowledged concerns over fairness in youth and collegiate sports. Speaking with right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk, Newsom said, “I think it’s an issue of fairness, I completely agree with you on that. It is an issue of fairness — it’s deeply unfair. I am not wrestling with the fairness issue. I totally agree with you.”

Newsom’s comments mark a significant departure from many Democrats who advocate for the inclusion of transgender athletes in sports teams aligned with their gender identity. Despite his long-standing support for LGBTQ+ rights, the governor has recently vetoed several bills aimed at strengthening protections for transgender children and adults.

His stance highlights the ongoing debate within the Democratic Party regarding balancing fairness in sports with the broader fight for transgender rights.

Context of Gavin Newsom Remarks

The governor’s remarks come as President Donald Trump has made restricting transgender rights a key part of his campaign rhetoric. Trump has used executive actions to roll back protections for transgender individuals in the military, sports, and on government documents. The issue remains a divisive topic in American politics, particularly with the 2024 presidential election approaching.

According to a recent Pew Research Center survey, 66% of U.S. adults favor or strongly favor laws requiring transgender athletes to compete on teams matching their sex assigned at birth. At the same time, 56% of respondents expressed support for protecting transgender individuals from discrimination.

Gavin Newsom on Latinx, BLM, and Defunding the Police

During the podcast conversation, Newsom also distanced himself from the term “Latinx,” stating that no one in his office uses the word. The discussion touched on various hot-button topics, including book bans, pronouns, and the influence of social media personalities like Kirk on younger generations.

Newsom criticized the leadership of the Black Lives Matter organization, describing some issues within the group as problematic. He also dismissed the push to defund the police as “lunacy.”

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), a leading LGBTQ+ advocacy organization, has pushed back against the focus on transgender athletes. The group maintains that athletic governing bodies have successfully balanced fairness and inclusion without significant issues.

“Longstanding anti-equality activists manufactured a misinformed conversation about elite, adult athletes to justify passing extreme, discriminatory legislation targeting transgender youth in schools,” the HRC wrote in a fact sheet on trans sports bans.

