California Weather Forecast Today (21-May-2026): Los Angeles, San Diego, San Jose, San Francisco & Fresno Temperature Update

California Weather on May 20, 2026 is reported to be generally warm and dry in large metropolitan cities. In Southern California, strong winds will continue to blow and amid worries about the wildfires. It was reported that more than 10,000 residents had been ordered to evacuate their houses due to the Sandy Fire near Simi Valley. Dry air, low humidity and afternoon wind gusts of 20-25 mph are expected to continue through Friday, making firefighting operations more difficult. Across the state, most cities are witnessing sunny skies, mild coastal winds and no major rain activity. While mountain regions remain cooler, inland areas such as Fresno are experiencing hotter daytime temperatures under clear skies.
Los Angeles Weather Today 20 May 2026
The weather in Los Angeles is showing California conditions with a high of 26°C and low of 16°C, and sunny skies can be observed in the city. The weather in the city was clear throughout the early part of the day, with coastal winds blowing from the southwest at 9 mph, maintaining good conditions in the afternoon. The humidity range is from 57% to 72%, and there will be no rainfall throughout the day and evening. There is also a risk of wildfires in Southern California due to dry conditions and windy weather.
San Diego Weather Today 20 May 2026
San Diego is seeing another sunny and warm day, though temperatures are slightly lower compared to earlier this week. California weather conditions across the county are expected to remain dry, with marine clouds returning gradually during mornings and evenings. Temperatures along the coast are hovering in the mid-70s, valleys are touching low 80s, mountains remain in the 70s and desert regions are nearing the mid-90s. Minimum temperature is expected near 17°C while the maximum could reach 28°C. Weather experts said onshore winds will increase next week, bringing cooler temperatures.
San Jose Weather Today 20 May 2026
California weather is prevalent in San Jose at the moment, with clear weather conditions and comfortable day time. The maximum temperature that will be experienced during the day is estimated to be 27 degrees Centigrade, with 14 degrees during night time. There are no chances of rain or storms being recorded.
San Francisco Weather Today 20 May 2026
San Francisco continues to witness cool and breezy California weather conditions with cloudy morning skies and sunshine expected later in the day. Coastal winds are keeping temperatures lower compared to inland cities. The city is expected to record a maximum temperature of 20°C and minimum temperature of 12°C. No rainfall is forecast, though foggy patches may develop near coastal areas during nighttime hours.
Fresno Weather Today 20 May 2026
Despite today’s California weather trends, Fresno still continues to be among the most heated locations, with the weather characterized by clear skies and hot weather. The daytime temperatures are projected to rise up to 34°C, with the minimum temperatures being around 18°C. On the other hand, humidity will remain low, with no rainfall forecasted in the coming days.
15-Day Weather Forecast for California Cities: Temperature Trends and Rain Possibilities
|City
|Expected Trend
|Max Temp Range
|Min Temp Range
|Rain Chances
|Los Angeles
|Warm and dry
|25-29°C
|15-18°C
|Very Low
|San Diego
|Mild with marine clouds
|24-28°C
|16-18°C
|Low
|San Jose
|Pleasant and sunny
|25-30°C
|13-16°C
|Low
|San Francisco
|Cool and breezy
|18-22°C
|11-13°C
|Very Low
|Fresno
|Hot and dry
|33-38°C
|18-22°C
|Very Low
Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, and Moonset Timings in California Cities Today
Sunrise took place at any time between 5:45 AM and 5:55 AM within all the prominent cities of California, whereas sunset should take place between 7:55 PM and 8:10 PM. Time of moonrise and moonset may vary due to local atmospheric conditions.
Weather Insights: Air Quality, UV Index, Wind Speed, and Humidity Levels Across These Cities
California’s weather remains in dry weather with UV rays being at high to moderate levels in the afternoon. The wind speed for Southern California will be up to 20-25 miles per hour, particularly in the areas that have been affected by fires. Humidity is moderate for the coast region and low for Fresno and other inland regions.
Next 15-day Weather Report For California, Los Angeles, San Diego, San Jose, San Francisco & Fresno
The extended California weather outlook suggests dry and stable conditions across most cities for the next two weeks.
|Date
|Los Angeles
|San Diego
|San Jose
|San Francisco
|Fresno
|21 May
|26°C / 16°C Sunny
|28°C / 17°C Sunny
|27°C / 14°C Clear
|20°C / 12°C Breezy
|34°C / 18°C Hot
|22 May
|27°C / 16°C Warm
|27°C / 17°C Mild
|28°C / 14°C Sunny
|19°C / 12°C Cloudy
|35°C / 19°C Dry Heat
|23 May
|28°C / 17°C Sunny
|26°C / 16°C Coastal Clouds
|29°C / 15°C Warm
|20°C / 11°C Foggy AM
|36°C / 20°C Very Hot
|24 May
|28°C / 17°C Dry
|25°C / 16°C Pleasant
|29°C / 15°C Sunny
|20°C / 12°C Cool
|37°C / 21°C Sunny
|25 May
|29°C / 18°C Warm
|25°C / 16°C Mild
|30°C / 15°C Clear
|21°C / 12°C Breezy
|38°C / 22°C Heatwave-like
|26 May
|28°C / 17°C Sunny
|24°C / 16°C Cloudy AM
|29°C / 14°C Pleasant
|20°C / 11°C Cool Winds
|37°C / 21°C Dry
|27 May
|27°C / 17°C Warm Breeze
|24°C / 15°C Marine Layer
|28°C / 14°C Sunny
|19°C / 11°C Fog Possible
|36°C / 20°C Sunny
|28 May
|27°C / 16°C Dry
|25°C / 16°C Sunny
|28°C / 15°C Clear
|20°C / 12°C Partly Cloudy
|35°C / 20°C Warm
|29 May
|28°C / 17°C Warm
|26°C / 16°C Pleasant
|29°C / 15°C Sunny
|21°C / 12°C Cool
|36°C / 21°C Dry
|30 May
|29°C / 18°C Sunny
|27°C / 17°C Warm
|30°C / 16°C Sunny
|21°C / 13°C Breezy
|38°C / 22°C Very Hot
|31 May
|30°C / 18°C Hot Afternoon
|27°C / 17°C Mild
|31°C / 16°C Warm
|22°C / 13°C Coastal Breeze
|39°C / 23°C Extreme Heat
|1 June
|29°C / 18°C Sunny
|26°C / 17°C Clouds to Sun
|30°C / 15°C Clear
|21°C / 12°C Foggy Start
|38°C / 22°C Dry
|2 June
|28°C / 17°C Pleasant
|25°C / 16°C Mild
|29°C / 15°C Sunny
|20°C / 12°C Cool
|37°C / 21°C Warm
|3 June
|27°C / 17°C Sunny
|25°C / 16°C Comfortable
|28°C / 14°C Clear
|20°C / 11°C Breezy
|36°C / 20°C Sunny
|4 June
|27°C / 16°C Dry
|24°C / 15°C Coastal Clouds
|28°C / 14°C Mild
|19°C / 11°C Cool
|35°C / 20°C Hot Afternoon
The forecast suggests that California will stay warm, dry, and windy in the coming 14 days. San Francisco will experience cooler temperatures and morning fog along the coast, while Fresno will likely remain the hot spot, with temperatures around 39°C. No major precipitation is predicted for California in the coming two weeks.
Also Read: NYC Weather Alert (20 May 2026): Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For New York City And Multiple US States | Check Full List
Khalid Qasid is a media enthusiast with a strong interest in documentary filmmaking. He holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from AJK MCRC. He has also written extensively on esports at Sportsdunia. Currently, he covers world and general news at NewsX Digital.