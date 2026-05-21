California Weather Forecast Today (21-May-2026): Los Angeles, San Diego, San Jose, San Francisco & Fresno Temperature Update

California Weather on May 20, 2026 is reported to be generally warm and dry in large metropolitan cities. In Southern California, strong winds will continue to blow and amid worries about the wildfires. It was reported that more than 10,000 residents had been ordered to evacuate their houses due to the Sandy Fire near Simi Valley. Dry air, low humidity and afternoon wind gusts of 20-25 mph are expected to continue through Friday, making firefighting operations more difficult. Across the state, most cities are witnessing sunny skies, mild coastal winds and no major rain activity. While mountain regions remain cooler, inland areas such as Fresno are experiencing hotter daytime temperatures under clear skies.

Los Angeles Weather Today 20 May 2026

The weather in Los Angeles is showing California conditions with a high of 26°C and low of 16°C, and sunny skies can be observed in the city. The weather in the city was clear throughout the early part of the day, with coastal winds blowing from the southwest at 9 mph, maintaining good conditions in the afternoon. The humidity range is from 57% to 72%, and there will be no rainfall throughout the day and evening. There is also a risk of wildfires in Southern California due to dry conditions and windy weather.

San Diego Weather Today 20 May 2026

San Diego is seeing another sunny and warm day, though temperatures are slightly lower compared to earlier this week. California weather conditions across the county are expected to remain dry, with marine clouds returning gradually during mornings and evenings. Temperatures along the coast are hovering in the mid-70s, valleys are touching low 80s, mountains remain in the 70s and desert regions are nearing the mid-90s. Minimum temperature is expected near 17°C while the maximum could reach 28°C. Weather experts said onshore winds will increase next week, bringing cooler temperatures.

San Jose Weather Today 20 May 2026

California weather is prevalent in San Jose at the moment, with clear weather conditions and comfortable day time. The maximum temperature that will be experienced during the day is estimated to be 27 degrees Centigrade, with 14 degrees during night time. There are no chances of rain or storms being recorded.

San Francisco Weather Today 20 May 2026

San Francisco continues to witness cool and breezy California weather conditions with cloudy morning skies and sunshine expected later in the day. Coastal winds are keeping temperatures lower compared to inland cities. The city is expected to record a maximum temperature of 20°C and minimum temperature of 12°C. No rainfall is forecast, though foggy patches may develop near coastal areas during nighttime hours.

Fresno Weather Today 20 May 2026

Despite today’s California weather trends, Fresno still continues to be among the most heated locations, with the weather characterized by clear skies and hot weather. The daytime temperatures are projected to rise up to 34°C, with the minimum temperatures being around 18°C. On the other hand, humidity will remain low, with no rainfall forecasted in the coming days.

15-Day Weather Forecast for California Cities: Temperature Trends and Rain Possibilities

City Expected Trend Max Temp Range Min Temp Range Rain Chances Los Angeles Warm and dry 25-29°C 15-18°C Very Low San Diego Mild with marine clouds 24-28°C 16-18°C Low San Jose Pleasant and sunny 25-30°C 13-16°C Low San Francisco Cool and breezy 18-22°C 11-13°C Very Low Fresno Hot and dry 33-38°C 18-22°C Very Low

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, and Moonset Timings in California Cities Today

Sunrise took place at any time between 5:45 AM and 5:55 AM within all the prominent cities of California, whereas sunset should take place between 7:55 PM and 8:10 PM. Time of moonrise and moonset may vary due to local atmospheric conditions.

Weather Insights: Air Quality, UV Index, Wind Speed, and Humidity Levels Across These Cities

California’s weather remains in dry weather with UV rays being at high to moderate levels in the afternoon. The wind speed for Southern California will be up to 20-25 miles per hour, particularly in the areas that have been affected by fires. Humidity is moderate for the coast region and low for Fresno and other inland regions.

Next 15-day Weather Report For California, Los Angeles, San Diego, San Jose, San Francisco & Fresno

The extended California weather outlook suggests dry and stable conditions across most cities for the next two weeks.

Date Los Angeles San Diego San Jose San Francisco Fresno 21 May 26°C / 16°C Sunny 28°C / 17°C Sunny 27°C / 14°C Clear 20°C / 12°C Breezy 34°C / 18°C Hot 22 May 27°C / 16°C Warm 27°C / 17°C Mild 28°C / 14°C Sunny 19°C / 12°C Cloudy 35°C / 19°C Dry Heat 23 May 28°C / 17°C Sunny 26°C / 16°C Coastal Clouds 29°C / 15°C Warm 20°C / 11°C Foggy AM 36°C / 20°C Very Hot 24 May 28°C / 17°C Dry 25°C / 16°C Pleasant 29°C / 15°C Sunny 20°C / 12°C Cool 37°C / 21°C Sunny 25 May 29°C / 18°C Warm 25°C / 16°C Mild 30°C / 15°C Clear 21°C / 12°C Breezy 38°C / 22°C Heatwave-like 26 May 28°C / 17°C Sunny 24°C / 16°C Cloudy AM 29°C / 14°C Pleasant 20°C / 11°C Cool Winds 37°C / 21°C Dry 27 May 27°C / 17°C Warm Breeze 24°C / 15°C Marine Layer 28°C / 14°C Sunny 19°C / 11°C Fog Possible 36°C / 20°C Sunny 28 May 27°C / 16°C Dry 25°C / 16°C Sunny 28°C / 15°C Clear 20°C / 12°C Partly Cloudy 35°C / 20°C Warm 29 May 28°C / 17°C Warm 26°C / 16°C Pleasant 29°C / 15°C Sunny 21°C / 12°C Cool 36°C / 21°C Dry 30 May 29°C / 18°C Sunny 27°C / 17°C Warm 30°C / 16°C Sunny 21°C / 13°C Breezy 38°C / 22°C Very Hot 31 May 30°C / 18°C Hot Afternoon 27°C / 17°C Mild 31°C / 16°C Warm 22°C / 13°C Coastal Breeze 39°C / 23°C Extreme Heat 1 June 29°C / 18°C Sunny 26°C / 17°C Clouds to Sun 30°C / 15°C Clear 21°C / 12°C Foggy Start 38°C / 22°C Dry 2 June 28°C / 17°C Pleasant 25°C / 16°C Mild 29°C / 15°C Sunny 20°C / 12°C Cool 37°C / 21°C Warm 3 June 27°C / 17°C Sunny 25°C / 16°C Comfortable 28°C / 14°C Clear 20°C / 11°C Breezy 36°C / 20°C Sunny 4 June 27°C / 16°C Dry 24°C / 15°C Coastal Clouds 28°C / 14°C Mild 19°C / 11°C Cool 35°C / 20°C Hot Afternoon

The forecast suggests that California will stay warm, dry, and windy in the coming 14 days. San Francisco will experience cooler temperatures and morning fog along the coast, while Fresno will likely remain the hot spot, with temperatures around 39°C. No major precipitation is predicted for California in the coming two weeks.

Also Read: NYC Weather Alert (20 May 2026): Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For New York City And Multiple US States | Check Full List