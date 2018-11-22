California wildfire: The headcount for missing in what is being referred to as "Camp Fire" has dropped to 563 people, 136 fewer than the number reported on Tuesday and almost half the figure posted earlier this week, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said on Wednesday. Firefighters have been successful in controlling 85 per cent of the fire, which has burned 62,052 hectares and is considered to be the most catastrophic in terms of fatalities in the history of the state, reports said.

At least 83 people have died and several injured from a wildfire in northern California, authorities said on Thursday. The headcount for missing in what is being referred to as “Camp Fire” has dropped to 563 people, 136 fewer than the number reported on Tuesday and almost half the figure posted earlier this week, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said on Wednesday. Firefighters have been successful in controlling 85 per cent of the fire, which has burned 62,052 hectares and is considered to be the most catastrophic in terms of fatalities in the history of the state, reports said.

The fire broke out on November 8 and in a few hours managed to destroy the town of Paradise, which has a population of around 26,000. The flames destroyed nearly 13,500 households and 500 shops and is still threatening another 5,100 buildings. President Donald Trump, who visited the affected area last week, urged the Congress on Tuesday to implement measures that will work towards “improving forest management and helping prevent wildfires”, which, according to the President, “can stop the devastation going on regularly in California”.

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App

Read More