Calm, Cool and a Total Killer: Trump Praises PM Modi During Warm Exchange At G7 Summit

G7 SUMMIT: US President Donald Trump didn’t hold back when he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France. Over lunch, Trump looked at Modi and joked, “Unlike PM Modi, who’s calm, cool, and a total killer… I am not. Just look at him.” People in the room picked up on the friendly vibe right away. Modi and Trump were gearing up to talk about the big topics between India and the US. They kept the details under wraps, but it’s clear they planned to dive into defense, trade, and the unrest in West Asia. This chat mattered even more since tensions between the two countries have bubbled up lately, thanks to disagreements over tariffs, trade policies, and Iran.

On the summit’s final morning, leaders focused on how to get sustainable, balanced economic growth rolling again for everyone’s benefit. The 52nd G7 Summit for 2026 landed in Evian, France, a scenic spa town. Heads of state from the UK, US, Italy, Japan, Germany, Canada, and France circled up to tackle subjects like the ongoing war in Ukraine and conflict in the Middle East.

The summit wasn’t just about the main players, though. Leaders from India, Brazil, Kenya, and South Korea joined the conversation, making sure a wider range of voices got heard.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)

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