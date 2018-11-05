Around 80 people, mostly school students, have been abducted in Cameroon city of Bamenda, reports said on Monday evening. They were kidnapped by a group of armed men. The victims are being held at an unknown destination, reports claimed.

At least 80 people were reported to be kidnapped from a Presbyterian school in northwestern Cameroon’s Bamenda city on Sunday by a group of armed men. A large majority of the kidnapped people are school children while the rest are the school staff, including the principal. Reportedly, the attack took place in Nkwen village, which is an English-speaking region where separatists are fighting to form an independent state and want to call it Ambazonia. The local authorities have launched a rescue operation.

Several hours after the kidnapping took place, a video was released on social media which showed the kidnappers forcing the abducted children to call out their names and the names of their parents. In the video, the kidnappers identified themselves as Amba boys and can be heard telling the children, “We shall only release you after the struggle. You will be going to school now here.”

The separatists in Cameroon have been protesting against the French-speaking government led by president Paul Biya and demanding a separate state. The separatists claim that they have been marginalised in Biya’s regime. Hundreds of people have been killed during clashes between the protesters and the military.

In several western Cameroonian regions, the separatists have imposed curfews and shut down schools as hundreds of residents have fled the crisis-hit region to more peaceful areas.

