Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Can Astronauts Have Sex In Space? NASA’s Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmor Return To Earth After Extended Mission

Can Astronauts Have Sex In Space? NASA’s Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmor Return To Earth After Extended Mission

After nearly a year aboard the ISS, astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore are finally set to return to Earth—but their extended stay has sparked an unexpected discussion. As they prepare for reentry, experts weigh in on the challenges of intimacy in microgravity.

Can Astronauts Have Sex In Space? NASA’s Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmor Return To Earth After Extended Mission

Astronauts Sunita Williams & Butch Wilmore return from the ISS, sparking a discussion on the challenges of intimacy in microgravity.


NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore are finally set to return to Earth after an unexpectedly extended stay aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Their journey back marks the conclusion of a dramatic nine-month mission that stemmed from a flawed Boeing Starliner test flight.

Williams and Wilmore, who have been living aboard the ISS since last spring, are scheduled to depart in the early hours alongside two other astronauts. Their SpaceX capsule is targeting a splashdown off the Florida coast by early evening, contingent on favorable weather conditions.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Speculation on Sex in Space

As the astronauts prepare for their return, a different kind of discussion has emerged—could they have engaged in sexual activity in space to pass the time? While it may sound intriguing, experts say that sex in microgravity presents a series of complex challenges.

John Millis, a physicist and astronomer, compared the experience to attempting intercourse while “skydiving.” Speaking to The Sun Online in 2018, he explained, “Every push or thrust will propel you in opposite directions. Even the lightest touch can make it difficult to stay in contact if both persons are not properly anchored. The astronauts would need to brace themselves against the space station and even each other.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Sunita Williams  Returns: The Science of Space Intimacy

Beyond physical movement, the human body undergoes physiological changes in microgravity that make sexual activity more difficult. Millis elaborated that in space, blood tends to rise to the head rather than the lower extremities, making arousal more difficult for both men and women.

For men, the absence of gravity can exacerbate low blood pressure, causing erectile difficulties. Additionally, research indicates that male testosterone levels tend to decline in space, further complicating the matter.

Another issue is the behavior of bodily fluids in microgravity. Without the pull of gravity, sweat, vaginal lubrication, and semen could float freely throughout the cabin, creating potential hygiene concerns.

NASA technician Harry Stine, in his book Life in Space, suggested that sexual activity in zero gravity is possible but might require assistance. “It would be easier with a third person assisting by holding one of the others in place,” he noted.

Sunita Williams Returns: Velcro, Straps, and the Need for Creativity

Paul Root Wolpe, a former NASA bioethicist, echoed these sentiments in an interview with DW, suggesting that astronauts would need to “get creative” when approaching intimacy in space. “Everything on the walls of the space station is covered in Velcro, so you could take advantage of that by Velcroing one partner to the wall,” he said.

“We don’t realize how much gravity assists us in the act of intercourse,” Wolpe added. “Sex involves pressure. In space, without any counterforce, you end up constantly pushing your partner away from you.”

Also Read: Sunita Williams Returns: What Health Challenges Will She Face After 10 Months in Space

Filed under

NASA Sunita Williams

Astronauts Sunita William

Can Astronauts Have Sex In Space? NASA’s Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmor Return To Earth...
newsx

Who Is Sunita Williams’ Husband? Know All About Their Love Story
NASA astronauts Sunita Wi

Will Sunita Williams Walk Again? What Happens After 9 Months In Space
A federal judge blocks US

Who Is Theodore Chuang? Federal Judge Slams Trump Admin’s Move to Dismantle USAID, Blocks Elon...
newsx

Sunita Williams’ Homecoming: Gujarat Village To Celebrate Diwali
newsx

When Did Sunita Williams’ Last Visited India? She Visited Three Cities
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Who Is Sunita Williams’ Husband? Know All About Their Love Story

Who Is Sunita Williams’ Husband? Know All About Their Love Story

Will Sunita Williams Walk Again? What Happens After 9 Months In Space

Will Sunita Williams Walk Again? What Happens After 9 Months In Space

Who Is Theodore Chuang? Federal Judge Slams Trump Admin’s Move to Dismantle USAID, Blocks Elon Musk’s Cuts

Who Is Theodore Chuang? Federal Judge Slams Trump Admin’s Move to Dismantle USAID, Blocks Elon...

Sunita Williams’ Homecoming: Gujarat Village To Celebrate Diwali

Sunita Williams’ Homecoming: Gujarat Village To Celebrate Diwali

When Did Sunita Williams’ Last Visited India? She Visited Three Cities

When Did Sunita Williams’ Last Visited India? She Visited Three Cities

Entertainment

What Is The Age Difference Between Gwyneth Paltrow And Timothée Chalamet? Actors To Heat Up Screen With Multiple Sex Scenes

What Is The Age Difference Between Gwyneth Paltrow And Timothée Chalamet? Actors To Heat Up

When Will Materialists Release? This Is How Fans React To First Trailer Featuring Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, And Pedro Pascal

When Will Materialists Release? This Is How Fans React To First Trailer Featuring Dakota Johnson,

Karan Johar Finally Addresses Nadaaniyan Facing Backlash, Calls Out Critics, Says ‘Deliberately Bringing A Film Down’

Karan Johar Finally Addresses Nadaaniyan Facing Backlash, Calls Out Critics, Says ‘Deliberately Bringing A Film

We’re Not Really Friends: Gwyneth Paltrow Comments On Meghan Markle Accused Of Copying Her Brand Goop

We’re Not Really Friends: Gwyneth Paltrow Comments On Meghan Markle Accused Of Copying Her Brand

Spotted In The City: Aamir Khan Clicked With His New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt Days After Making It Official

Spotted In The City: Aamir Khan Clicked With His New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt Days After

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips