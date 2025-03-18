After nearly a year aboard the ISS, astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore are finally set to return to Earth—but their extended stay has sparked an unexpected discussion. As they prepare for reentry, experts weigh in on the challenges of intimacy in microgravity.

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore are finally set to return to Earth after an unexpectedly extended stay aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Their journey back marks the conclusion of a dramatic nine-month mission that stemmed from a flawed Boeing Starliner test flight.

Williams and Wilmore, who have been living aboard the ISS since last spring, are scheduled to depart in the early hours alongside two other astronauts. Their SpaceX capsule is targeting a splashdown off the Florida coast by early evening, contingent on favorable weather conditions.

Speculation on Sex in Space

As the astronauts prepare for their return, a different kind of discussion has emerged—could they have engaged in sexual activity in space to pass the time? While it may sound intriguing, experts say that sex in microgravity presents a series of complex challenges.

John Millis, a physicist and astronomer, compared the experience to attempting intercourse while “skydiving.” Speaking to The Sun Online in 2018, he explained, “Every push or thrust will propel you in opposite directions. Even the lightest touch can make it difficult to stay in contact if both persons are not properly anchored. The astronauts would need to brace themselves against the space station and even each other.”

Sunita Williams Returns: The Science of Space Intimacy

Beyond physical movement, the human body undergoes physiological changes in microgravity that make sexual activity more difficult. Millis elaborated that in space, blood tends to rise to the head rather than the lower extremities, making arousal more difficult for both men and women.

For men, the absence of gravity can exacerbate low blood pressure, causing erectile difficulties. Additionally, research indicates that male testosterone levels tend to decline in space, further complicating the matter.

Another issue is the behavior of bodily fluids in microgravity. Without the pull of gravity, sweat, vaginal lubrication, and semen could float freely throughout the cabin, creating potential hygiene concerns.

NASA technician Harry Stine, in his book Life in Space, suggested that sexual activity in zero gravity is possible but might require assistance. “It would be easier with a third person assisting by holding one of the others in place,” he noted.

Sunita Williams Returns: Velcro, Straps, and the Need for Creativity

Paul Root Wolpe, a former NASA bioethicist, echoed these sentiments in an interview with DW, suggesting that astronauts would need to “get creative” when approaching intimacy in space. “Everything on the walls of the space station is covered in Velcro, so you could take advantage of that by Velcroing one partner to the wall,” he said.

“We don’t realize how much gravity assists us in the act of intercourse,” Wolpe added. “Sex involves pressure. In space, without any counterforce, you end up constantly pushing your partner away from you.”

