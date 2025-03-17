Can France Take Back The Statue Of Liberty From The U.S.?

A French politician has ignited a transatlantic debate by suggesting that the U.S. no longer deserves the Statue of Liberty, a gift from France nearly 140 years ago. His remarks, though symbolic, reflect growing European unease over America's shifting policies.

A French politician claims the U.S. no longer deserves the Statue of Liberty, sparking debate over its symbolism and transatlantic ties.

A French politician has stirred controversy by suggesting that the United States is no longer deserving of the Statue of Liberty, the iconic monument gifted by France nearly 140 years ago.

A Politician’s Bold Claim

Raphaël Glucksmann, a member of the European Parliament and co-president of the left-wing Public Place party, made the remarks in a speech over the weekend, sparking debate in France and beyond. While Glucksmann does not speak for the French government, his statement reflects growing concerns in Europe over U.S. foreign and domestic policies under President Donald Trump.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Give us back the Statue of Liberty,” Glucksmann declared on Sunday, addressing his party supporters, who responded with applause and whistles. “It was our gift to you. But apparently, you despise her. So she will be happy here with us.”

Can France Legally Reclaim the Statue of Liberty?

Despite Glucksmann’s remarks, the idea of France reclaiming the monument is far-fetched. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), which lists the statue as a World Heritage treasure, acknowledges that it is the property of the U.S. government.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Statue of Liberty was conceived as a symbol of Franco-American friendship and was meant to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the U.S. Declaration of Independence in 1776. However, its creation faced delays. A war between France and Prussia in 1870 occupied the attention of its designer, French sculptor Frédéric-Auguste Bartholdi. Additionally, funding challenges arose, with France covering the cost of the statue and the U.S. financing its pedestal.

The statue, transported in 350 pieces from France, was officially unveiled on October 28, 1886, in New York Harbor, where it has stood ever since as a symbol of freedom and democracy.

France’s Official Stance on the Issue of Statue Of Liberty

While Glucksmann’s comments have captured attention, the French government has not echoed his sentiments. French President Emmanuel Macron has maintained a careful approach, balancing diplomatic engagement with the Trump administration while pushing back against certain policies, particularly in trade.

Macron has largely left his prime minister, François Bayrou, to take a more critical stance. Bayrou has condemned the “brutality” shown to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a recent White House visit and warned that Trump’s decision to pause military aid to Ukraine could play into Russia’s hands.

Meanwhile, Glucksmann’s Public Place party has been even more vocal in its criticism. The party’s website accuses Trump of wielding power in an “authoritarian” manner and warns that he is “preparing to deliver Ukraine on a silver platter” to Russia.

A Symbol in the Spotlight

In his speech, Glucksmann referenced the famous words of American poet Emma Lazarus, inscribed at the base of the statue: “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.” He argued that America is moving away from these ideals.

“Today, this land is ceasing to be what it was,” he said.

Also Read: Why Is This French Politician Demanding The US To Give Back The Statue Of Liberty?