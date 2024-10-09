Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 10, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Can Hurricane Milton Become A ‘Category 6’ Storm That Doesn’t Exist Yet?

Officials are bracing for potential havoc, including heavy rain, flash flooding, high winds, and dangerous storm surges, which occur when seawater moves inland.

Can Hurricane Milton Become A ‘Category 6’ Storm That Doesn’t Exist Yet?

Hurricane Milton transformed from a Category 1 to a Category 5 hurricane within hours due to rapid intensification. The National Hurricane Center has issued warnings that Milton could gain even more strength and size, indicating it poses “even more danger” to coastal regions. Expected to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday night, Milton is likely to hit near Tampa, a metropolitan area with over three million residents.

Officials are bracing for potential havoc, including heavy rain, flash flooding, high winds, and dangerous storm surges, which occur when seawater moves inland.

Expert Insights On Hurricane Milton

AccuWeather’s lead hurricane expert, Alex DaSilva, notes that “the ocean heat content is at the highest level on record for this time of year in the Gulf of Mexico,” giving Milton the “rocket fuel” it needs for further intensification. In response to the looming threat, Florida officials have implemented one of the largest evacuation efforts in recent years. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor starkly warned, “If residents choose to stay in one of those evacuation areas, you’re gonna die.”

The storm follows closely on the heels of Hurricane Helene, another severe storm that wreaked havoc in the southeastern U.S., leaving many areas, including Florida, still in recovery. Mayor Castor referred to Helene as a “wake-up call,” adding that Milton could potentially be “literally catastrophic.”

The Case For A Category 6

As rapid intensification becomes increasingly common, scientists are advocating for a new storm classification. The existing Saffir-Simpson scale, which categorizes storms based on wind speeds, has been in use for over 50 years and includes:

  • Category 1: 74-95 mph
  • Category 2: 96-110 mph
  • Category 3: 111-129 mph
  • Category 4: 130-156 mph
  • Category 5: 157 mph or higher

The issue lies in the open-ended nature of Category 5; any storm with wind speeds above 157 mph falls into this category. Experts argue this may lead to an underestimation of risk, particularly as climate change results in more powerful hurricanes.

Climate scientists Michael Wehner and Jim Kossin highlight that hurricanes have intensified due to warmer ocean temperatures, stating, “The open-endedness of the Saffir-Simpson scale can lead to underestimation of risk.” Their research indicates that several storms since 1980 could have warranted a Category 6 designation, including Hurricane Patricia and Typhoon Haiyan, which exceeded wind speeds of 192 mph.

Meanwhile, studies suggest that with a 2°C rise in global temperatures, the frequency of storms reaching Category 6 wind speeds could increase by 50% near the Philippines and double in the Gulf of Mexico. In a more extreme 4°C warming scenario, the risks could triple.

MUST READ: What We Know About Hurricane Milton?

Filed under

Hurricane Milton Latest world news United States World news

Also Read

From Tetley To Jaguar: Celebrating Ratan Tata’s Landmark Deals At Tata Group

From Tetley To Jaguar: Celebrating Ratan Tata’s Landmark Deals At Tata Group

Who Is Jimmy Tata? Ratan Tata’s Younger Brother Lives In A 2BHK Flat With No Mobile Phone

Who Is Jimmy Tata? Ratan Tata’s Younger Brother Lives In A 2BHK Flat With No...

Ratan Tata: The Beloved Titan Behind India’s Industrial Revolution

Ratan Tata: The Beloved Titan Behind India’s Industrial Revolution

When Ratan Tata Flew F-16 Falcon Fighter Jet At The Age Of 69 Becoming The First Indian To Achieve The Feat

When Ratan Tata Flew F-16 Falcon Fighter Jet At The Age Of 69 Becoming The...

After Ratan Tata’s Demise, Who Will Head The ₹33.7 Trillion Worth Tata Group’s Empire?

After Ratan Tata’s Demise, Who Will Head The ₹33.7 Trillion Worth Tata Group’s Empire?

Entertainment

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Vidya Balan Thrilled To Join The Franchise After 17 Years

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Vidya Balan Thrilled To Join The Franchise After 17 Years

The Office Star Jenna Fischer Reveals She Had Triple Positive Breast Cancer- Know Its Symptoms And Treatment

The Office Star Jenna Fischer Reveals She Had Triple Positive Breast Cancer- Know Its Symptoms

Will Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom Reunite With Tom Holland In Spider-Man 4?

Will Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom Reunite With Tom Holland In Spider-Man 4?

Madhuri Dixit Sends Special Video Message To ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ Traiker Release

Madhuri Dixit Sends Special Video Message To ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ Traiker Release

How Did TP Madhavan Die? Iconic Malayalam Actor Passes Away At 88

How Did TP Madhavan Die? Iconic Malayalam Actor Passes Away At 88

Lifestyle

India’s Hidden Mountain Gems: Discover Some Offbeat Destinations for Your Next Getaway

India’s Hidden Mountain Gems: Discover Some Offbeat Destinations for Your Next Getaway

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox