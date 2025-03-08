Home
Saturday, March 8, 2025
Live Tv
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • Can India Dodge April 2 Storm? Trump Amid Tariff Chaos Says, ‘Somebody Is Finally Exposing India’

Can India Dodge April 2 Storm? Trump Amid Tariff Chaos Says, ‘Somebody Is Finally Exposing India’

Since assuming office on January 20, Trump has repeatedly called out countries like India, China, Brazil, Mexico, and the European Union for charging higher tariffs on American exports.

Donald Trump


US President Donald Trump has once again voiced his concerns over India’s high tariffs, calling them “massive” and restrictive for American businesses.

The 78-year-old Republican leader, known for his tough stance on trade policies, claimed that India has agreed to reduce tariffs after his continuous efforts to highlight the issue.

Trump Calls India’s Tariffs “Massive” and Unfair

During a press interaction at the White House, Trump reiterated his concerns over India’s trade policies.

“India charges us massive tariffs. Massive. You can’t even sell anything in India… They have agreed, by the way, they want to cut their tariffs way down now because somebody is finally exposing them for what they have done,” he said.

Trump has frequently criticized India and other nations for imposing high import duties on US goods, arguing that such policies create an unfair trade imbalance.

Tariffs and Trade Deficit: A Long-Standing Issue

In his recent address to Congress, he stated, “Other countries have used tariffs against us for decades, and now it’s our turn to start using them against those other countries.”

He specifically mentioned India’s auto tariffs, which he claimed exceed 100%, making it difficult for US businesses to enter the Indian market.

Trump Promises “Reciprocal Tariffs”

Trump has not only criticized high tariffs but also vowed to implement “reciprocal tariffs” starting April 2. “An eye for an eye, a tariff for a tariff, same exact amount,” he said during his presidential campaign.

The move is expected to counterbalance trade restrictions imposed by various nations and protect American industries.

Trade Talks with India: A Step Toward Resolution?

During a joint press conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House last month, Trump acknowledged India’s strong stance on tariffs.

“I don’t blame them, necessarily, but it’s a different way of doing business. It’s very hard to sell into India because they have trade barriers, very strong tariffs,” he remarked.

While India has reportedly agreed to review and lower tariffs, details on the changes and implementation timeline remain unclear.

US-India Trade Relationship in 2024

Despite the ongoing tariff disputes, trade between the United States and India remained significant in 2024:

Total US-India trade: $129.2 billion

US exports to India: $41.8 billion

US trade deficit with India: $45.7 billion (5.4% increase from 2023)

With negotiations ongoing, it remains to be seen how US-India trade relations will evolve in the coming months.

As Trump continues to push for fairer trade policies, his focus on India’s tariffs is likely to influence future agreements. Whether India significantly reduces tariffs or the US enforces reciprocal tariffs, the outcome will have a major impact on global trade dynamics.

Filed under

donald trump tariff on india World news

