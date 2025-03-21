Home
Can McGregor Actually Run For The Post Of Ireland President? Former UFC Champion Need To Overcome This Legal Hurdle

Known for his controversial views and far-right associations, McGregor took to social media to declare his opposition to the European Migration Pact and vowed to challenge the Irish government.

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor


Former UFC champion Conor McGregor has officially submitted his name for the upcoming Irish presidential election, set to take place later this year.

Known for his controversial views and far-right associations, McGregor took to social media to declare his opposition to the European Migration Pact and vowed to challenge the Irish government.

Following a meeting with former U.S. President Donald Trump, McGregor posted on X (formerly Twitter):

“The next presidential election must take place by November 11, 2025. Who else will stand up to the government and oppose this bill? Any other candidate they put forward will be no resistance to them. I will!”

McGregor’s Stance on the EU Migration Pact

McGregor has been a vocal critic of the European Union’s new migration policy, which aims to streamline border security and asylum processes across EU member states.

The 36-year-old former fighter believes that the Irish public—not the government—should have the final say on the matter.

“As President, I would put forth this bill to referendum. Although I strongly oppose this pact, it is neither mine nor the government’s choice to make. It is the people of Ireland’s choice! That is true democracy!” McGregor wrote.

Can McGregor Actually Run for President?

Despite his ambitions, McGregor faces major legal and political challenges in his bid for Ireland’s highest office. To secure his candidacy, he must obtain nominations from either 20 members of the Oireachtas (Ireland’s Parliament) or four local councils—an uphill battle that political analysts believe is highly unlikely.

According to Professor Gail McElroy of Trinity College Dublin, most Oireachtas members are affiliated with political parties and are unlikely to support McGregor’s bid. She also noted that securing endorsements from four county councils would be a near-impossible task.

“Most Oireachtas members are party-affiliated and won’t nominate him. It’s almost inconceivable that four county councils would endorse him either,” McElroy told the Economic Times.

Public Opinion and Election Prospects

Even if McGregor manages to get on the ballot, polls indicate that his chances of winning are extremely low. A survey conducted by the Irish Independent revealed that only 8% of voters would support McGregor, while a staggering 89% said they would not.

“Conor McGregor is toxic in Ireland,” McElroy added.

With such overwhelming opposition, McGregor’s presidential aspirations face an uphill battle, making his bid largely symbolic rather than realistic.

