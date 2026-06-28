Can Syria Replace Israel in Fight Against Hezbollah? Trump’s Proposal Sparks Fresh Debate

In the latest development, United States President Donald Trump suggested that Syria should lead to confront the Iran-backed Hezbollah group and not Israel. His comment has added a new dimension to the current Middle East conflict as tension in the region continues due to military actions involving Israel, Iran, and the United States. Trump argued that Syria’s current leadership could handle the threat more effectively while reducing civilian casualties that have become a major concern during Israel’s military operations in Lebanon.

Trump Questions Israel’s Approach

Trump criticised the length and intensity of Israel’s assault against Hezbollah in Lebanon while speaking on the sidelines of the G7 conference earlier this month. He also stated that the military actions should be restrained as these actions harm people needlessly, and he also noted that the targeted apartment buildings often house families who have no connection to Hezbollah.

Trump further stated that he had suggested that Israel let Syria deal with Hezbollah. He said that Syria’s new leadership could execute operations more precisely and provide better outcomes.

A few days later, on the first day of US-Iran negotiations in Switzerland, Trump allegedly reiterated the concept in an interview with Fox News. He said he was disappointed that Israel had not been able to decisively weaken Hezbollah and suggested he was close to backing a greater Syrian role.

Syria Rejects Military Intervention

Syria’s leadership also suggested that it had no intention to militarily intervene in Lebanon. According to reports, Syria denied any plans to join the conflict and called them inaccurate. He emphasised that Damascus aims to improve regional stability through diplomacy, more robust institutions, and greater economic ties with Lebanon, in addition to supporting a lasting resolution to the conflict.

Al-Sharaa said that Trump’s comments had been misinterpreted in a different interview with Emirati television Al Mashhad. He also claimed that the US president’s comment was misinterpreted as he was emphasising Syria’s potential role in supporting a peaceful resolution and not launching any military operations.

Syria Focuses on Recovery

Syria’s current Islamist-led administration took power after the fall of former President Bashar Assad around a year and a half ago. Since then, the government has focused on rebuilding the country after more than a decade of civil war.

Al-Sharaa said Syria has already presented Washington with a diplomatic proposal aimed at ending the conflict, easing its humanitarian and economic impact, and encouraging political dialogue instead of opening another military front.

US-Israel-Iran War: Rising Regional Tensions

Trump’s comments came as tensions across the Middle East intensified. Iran launched drone and missile attacks on Bahrain and Kuwait in response to fresh US airstrikes, highlighting the growing risk of a wider regional conflict.