The initial report said that only three passengers were in critical condition but later it was declared that 15 people have died. The driver of the bus was earlier detained for reckless driving but was later released and it was announced that he will be receiving full mental health assistance. The people who died and sustained injuries belong to a youth hockey team - Humboldt Broncos, a close-knit team from the small city of Humboldt, Saskatchewan.

At least 15 people died and 14 were left injured after a semi-trailer truck rammed into a bus full of a youth hockey team on Saturday in Canada. The intensity of the crash was so immense that after conducting a postmortem of the deceased, the doctor compared the accident to an airstrike. The images that were circulating on social media showed a large part of the two heavy vehicles lying into pieces at the crash site.

There were 29 passengers, including the driver, travelling in the bus when it crashed into a high-speeding semi-trailer on Highway 35 in western Canada at 5 PM. The collision was so fierce that it peeled the rooftop of the bus and broke the trailer into two. After sustaining a couple of barrel rolls, the two vehicles ended up with their wheels upside down and vehicle body parts scattered all around.

Also Read: Vehicle ploughs pedestrians in Munster, Germany; several dead, multiple injured

The initial report said that only three passengers were in critical condition but later it was declared that 15 people have died. The driver of the bus was earlier detained for reckless driving but was later released and it was announced that he will be receiving full mental health assistance. The people who died and sustained injuries belong to a youth hockey team – Humboldt Broncos, a close-knit team from the small city of Humboldt, Saskatchewan.

Given the magnitude of the crash and hockey being the national sport that unites the entire country, the public of Canada was inconsolable after the news of the crash surfaced. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lamented the loss of the players while US President Donald Trump also gave his condolences to the mourning country and its people.

Also Read: After being promised job in Dubai, agents sell Hyderabad woman to sheikh

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App