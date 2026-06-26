Canada Admits Khalistani Plot on 1985 Air India Kanishka Bombing: All You Need to Know About Terror Attack

The Air India 182 bombing took place on June 23, 1985, and this terror attack remains one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in Canadian history. It was one of the worst acts of aviation terrorism, killing all 329 people on board and exposing major failures in intelligence sharing, aviation security and law enforcement.

The Air India flight 183 was a scheduled passenger flight service from Toronto to Mumbai, with stops in Montreal, London, and Delhi. On the morning of June 23, 1985, the Boeing 747 operating the Montreal-to-London leg exploded mid-air over the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Ireland after a bomb hidden in checked baggage detonated. The aircraft broke apart, resulting in the killing of all passengers and crew, which included 268 Canadians, 27 British citizens, and 22 Indians.

Why Was the Air India 182 Flight Targeted?

According to Canadian investigators, the bombing was linked to extremists who are associated with Babbar Khalsa, a militant Khalistani separatist organisation. Authorities believe that the attack was planned in retaliation for Operation Blue Star, the Indian Army’s 1984 operation to remove armed militants from the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

The conspiracy centred around Talwinder Singh Parmar, who was widely regarded as the mastermind, and Inderjit Singh Reyat, who later admitted to building the bombs used in the attacks.

1985 Air India Kanishka Bombing: How the Attack Was Carried Out

The explosives were hidden inside two suitcases checked in at Vancouver International Airport under false identities. The passengers linked to the baggage never boarded the flights, but airline procedures at the time allowed the luggage to be transferred automatically onto connecting flights.

One suitcase eventually reached Air India Flight 182, where it exploded during the flight. The second was meant to destroy Air India Flight 301 on the Tokyo-Bangkok-Delhi route. However, it detonated prematurely during baggage handling at Narita International Airport in Japan, killing two baggage handlers and injuring four others. Investigators later recovered fragments of the device, providing crucial evidence in the case.

Air India Kanishka Bombing: Investigation and Trial

The investigation became one of the largest and longest in Canadian history, which involved authorities from multiple countries such as Canada, India, Ireland, Japan, and the United Kingdom. The investigation also uncovered significant failures by Canadian intelligence and law enforcement agencies, including poor information sharing and lost evidence.

In 2003, Inderjit Singh Reyat pleaded guilty to manslaughter for building the bombs, and he was sentenced to 15 years in prison, making him the only person convicted in connection with the attacks. The two other persons involved in the case were Ripudaman Singh Malik and Ajaib Singh Bagri. Both were tried on murder and conspiracy charges but were acquitted in 2005 after the court ruled there was insufficient evidence to convict them.

Canada Acknowledges Khalistani Extremists’ Role in Air India Kanishka Bombing

However, more than 40 years after the bombing, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) has, for the first time, publicly acknowledged that the attack was carried out by Canada-based Khalistani extremists. The CSIS has issued a statement marking the National Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism on June 23. The intelligence agency described the destruction of Air India Flight 182 as “a heinous act of terror.”

“On June 23, 1985, a bomb planted by Canada-based Khalistani extremists destroyed the aircraft, killing everyone on board—most of them Canadians. It remains the deadliest terrorist attack in Canada’s history and a defining moment for our national security community,” CSIS said in a post on Facebook.

Canadian PM Mark Carney Reaffirms Stand Against Terrorism

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney also paid tribute to the victims, describing the Kanishka bombing as “the deadliest attack in our country’s history.” He also mentioned that Canada continues to stand strongly against terrorism in all its forms and remembered the 329 people who lost their lives in that deadly attack.

His remarks came as Canada observed the National Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism, an annual commemoration honouring those killed in terrorist attacks.

Canada Declared June 23 as National Day of Remembrance