Canada Affirms Support For India’s Territorial Integrity Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Amidst diplomatic tensions prevailing between India & Canada over Khalistani issue, deputy Foreign Minister David Morrison affirmed that there is “one India” and emphasized that “India’s territorial integrity must be respected.”

Amidst diplomatic tensions prevailing between India & Canada over Khalistani issue, deputy Foreign Minister David Morrison affirmed that there is “one India” and emphasized that “India’s territorial integrity must be respected.”

This declaration was made during a public hearing of the Canadian foreign interference commission in Ottawa on October 4, and was broadcast on the country’s parliamentary channel.

These remarks aimed to clarify Ottawa’s stance on the Khalistani separatist movement, which finds support among many Canadian citizens.

Further he also acknowledged, that while advocates for a Khalistani homeland exist in various countries, including Canada, the Canadian government recognizes its long-standing partnership with India. He also added, that India’s growing significance as a global player is being considered in Canadian policy-making.

Additionally Morrison also noted, that relations between the two nations had been improving until the assassination of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, which led to a diplomatic fallout and the expulsion of 41 diplomats.

Later, he described the current state of affairs as “complicated” but reassured that communication channels remain open.

India-Canada Relations

Meanwhile, tensions between India and Canada escalated when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged India’s involvement in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. In response, India strongly denied these accusations, labeling them as “absurd” and “motivated.”

These allegations have negatively affected trade discussions and strained bilateral relations, particularly as Canada arrested four Indian nationals during its investigation into the incident.

Earlier, the Canadian Parliament observed a moment of silence for Nijjar, prompting India to hold a memorial service in Vancouver for the 329 victims of the Air India bombing carried out by Khalistani terrorists in 1985.

Additionally, on September 7, 2023, Canada initiated a Public Inquiry into Foreign Interference in Federal Electoral Processes, which focuses on various foreign actors, including India. The final report from this inquiry is expected by December 31 this year.\

Must Read: Watch: Indian Tenant Evicted In Canada, Landlord Discards His Belongings