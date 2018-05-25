At least 18 people were injured in an explosion occurred at an Indian restaurant in Canada’s Ontario. As per initial reports, the blast took place in the Canadian city of Mississauga on Thursday midnight. The local authorities have started an investigation into the incident and blocked all approaches roads to Canadian city Ontario. MEA officials are in constant touch with the Indian High Commissioner in Canada.

In an explosion occurred at an Indian restaurant in Canada’s Ontario, at least 18 people were reportedly injured. As per initial reports, the blast took place at the Indian restaurant Bombay Bhel in the Canadian city of Mississauga on Thursday night. The local authorities have started an investigation into the incident and blocked all approaches roads to Canadian city Ontario. At least three persons have suffered serious injuries and have been admitted to Toronto trauma centre, reported local media. Soon after the incident, Peel Regional Police tweeted, “2 suspects attended the scene, detonated an Improvised Explosive Device within the restaurant. Several injured were taken to local hospital and 3 in critical condition were taken to a Toronto Trauma Centre. “

MEA officials are in constant touch with Consulate General in Toronto and Indian High Commissioner in Canada. The local police have confirmed that the plaza area around the restaurant has been sealed. Peel Paramedics tweeted, “@Peel_Paramedics have transported 15 pts. from The Bombay Bhel restaurant in Mississauga. 3 pts. were taken to trauma centres with critical blast injuries.” Initial reports have confirmed that police have identified two male suspects, both wearing hoodies and with their faces covered. One was described as stocky, in his mid-20s, with light skin. The second was described as having a thin build and fair skin.

Mississauga, Canada’s sixth largest city, is near Lake Ontario, about 32 km west of Toronto. Speaking on the matter, Minister of External Affairs, Sushma Swaraj tweeted, “There is a blast in Indian restaurant Bombay Bhel in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. I am in constant touch with our Consul General in Toronto & Indian High Commissioner in Canada. Our missions will work round the clock. Emergency no is +1-647-668-4108.”

