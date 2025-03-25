Home
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Canada Claims India Is Plotting To Meddle In Elections, Spy Agency Sounds The Alarm

Canada’s intelligence agency has sounded the alarm over possible foreign interference in its upcoming elections, naming India, China, Russia, and Pakistan as potential culprits. With tensions already high, these allegations could further strain Ottawa’s fragile diplomatic ties.

Canada Claims India Is Plotting To Meddle In Elections, Spy Agency Sounds The Alarm

Canada warns of foreign interference in its April 28 elections, naming India, China, Russia, and Pakistan as potential threats.


Canada has once again raised concerns over potential foreign interference in its upcoming general elections, scheduled for April 28. The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) has identified India and China as likely to attempt election interference, while Russia and Pakistan also have the potential to do so, according to a report by Reuters.

Speaking at a press conference, Vanessa Lloyd, deputy director of operations at CSIS, stated, We have also seen that the government of India has the intent and capability to interfere in Canadian communities and democratic processes.”

Previous Allegations Against India

This latest claim follows an official investigation that previously alleged India is the second most active country in foreign interference within Canada. The investigation reported that India employs disinformation as a primary tactic and suggested that during the 2021 elections, India may have clandestinely provided financial support to preferred candidates—without the candidates’ knowledge.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in India strongly refuted these allegations. In a statement, the MEA said, “We reject the report’s insinuations on India and expect that the support system enabling illegal migration will not be further countenanced.”

Tensions between India and Canada escalated last year when Canada expelled six Indian diplomats, including the head of the mission, over alleged involvement in plots against Sikh separatists residing in Canada. Lloyd reaffirmed India’s ability and intention to interfere in Canadian democratic affairs.

Canada Suspects Interfernce By Russia and Pakistan Also 

Alongside India, Russia and Pakistan have also been named as potential actors in election interference.

Lloyd highlighted Russia’s efforts to establish “dissemination networks” across social media and news platforms to amplify Kremlin narratives. “It is possible that Russia will use these online networks to opportunistically conduct foreign information manipulation and interference operations directed at Canadians,” she said.

Regarding Pakistan, Lloyd noted that Islamabad might engage in foreign interference aligned with its strategic objectives. “Pakistan could conduct foreign interference activities in line with its strategic aims to promote political, security, and economic stability within Pakistan and to counter India’s growing global influence,” she added.

Strained Canada-India Relations

Relations between Canada and India have remained tense since September 2023, when former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused New Delhi of being involved in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India dismissed the allegations as “absurd.”

The diplomatic standoff worsened when India expelled six Canadian diplomats and recalled its envoy to Ottawa after Canadian authorities attempted to question Indian officials as “persons of interest” in the Nijjar case.

Amidst these tensions, Mark Carney, who has replaced Trudeau as Prime Minister, has pledged to repair Canada’s strained relationship with India if elected.

Canada’s Relations with China Also Under Strain

Canada’s concerns over foreign interference are not limited to India. Its relationship with China has also deteriorated in recent years. Earlier this month, Beijing imposed tariffs on over $2.6 billion worth of Canadian agricultural and food products. The move was in response to tariffs Ottawa had placed on Chinese electric vehicles, steel, and aluminum products last year.

Also Read: Trump Officials’ Security Breach Reveals How Vance-Hegseth Clashed Over Yemen Strikes: Check The Texts

