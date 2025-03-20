Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said Ottawa had sought clemency for the individuals but was ultimately unsuccessful.

China has executed four Canadian nationals on drug-related charges, a move that has drawn strong condemnation from the Canadian government and further strained diplomatic relations between the two countries, foreign media reported.

Confirming the executions on Wednesday, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said Ottawa had sought clemency for the individuals but was ultimately unsuccessful.

“We will continue to engage with China as we’ll continue to not only strongly condemn but also ask for leniency for other Canadians that are facing similar situations,” Joly told reporters, the New York Times reported.

Reports suggest the executions took place earlier this year, though no specific dates were provided. The Chinese Embassy in Ottawa defended the decision, emphasising the country’s strict penalties on drug-related crimes.

Joly said that both she and former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had made direct appeals to Beijing to prevent the executions. The four individuals, who held Canadian and Chinese citizenship, had been facing criminal charges linked to drug offences, according to Chinese authorities. Beijing, however, does not recognise dual nationality, treating them solely as Chinese citizens under its legal system.

A statement from Ottawa, cited by The Globe and Mail, condemned the executions as “inconsistent with basic human dignity.” The Canadian government has not released the names of those executed, respecting the wishes of their families, the report said.

According to the NYT report, tensions between Canada and China have been high since late 2018, when the Chinese government detained Canadian citizens Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, following Canada’s arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver at the request of US authorities. The arrests of Kovrig and Spavor were widely criticised as acts of “hostage diplomacy,” with the two eventually released in 2021 after Meng was allowed to return to China.

Joly had previously described China as an “increasingly disruptive global power” and had cautioned Canadian businesses about the risks of operating there.

On Wednesday, Joly reiterated Canada’s condemnation of the executions, stating that Ottawa would continue advocating for other Canadians facing similar legal proceedings in China. The Chinese Embassy, however, dismissed Canada’s criticism, insisting that the cases were handled according to Chinese law. “The facts of the crimes committed by the Canadian nationals involved in the cases are clear, and the evidence is solid and sufficient,” the embassy said in a statement. It also urged Canada to respect China’s judicial sovereignty and to “stop making irresponsible remarks.”

