Canada’s Federal Election 2025: All You Need to Know About April 28 Vote

As Canada heads into its federal election on April 28, here’s a breakdown of the key details surrounding the race, the candidates and more.

As Canada heads into its federal election on April 28, here’s a breakdown of the key details surrounding the race, the candidates and the backdrop that’s shaping this critical vote: 1. Who Are the Key Candidates in the Election Race? Mark Carney, the current prime minister, is seeking re-election as the leader of the Liberal Party. Carney is a former central banker with vast experience in finance, including serving as the Governor of the Bank of England, The Associated Press reported. Reports suggest his leadership is influenced by Canada’s trade war with the United States and growing Canadian nationalism in response to threats from US President Donald Trump.

Pierre Poilievre, leader of the Conservative Party, is Carney’s main challenger. Poilievre is a career politician, former cabinet minister and a populist with strong rhetoric about slashing taxes and bureaucracy, according to a CNN report. Although he has distanced himself from Trump’s rhetoric, Poilievre has been associated with nationalist views similar to Trump’s “Canada First” policy.

Other key political figures include Jagmeet Singh, leader of the left-leaning New Democratic Party (NDP), and the Bloc Québécois, which focuses on Quebec independence, CNN reported. 2. How Is The Election Conducted? According to the AP report, Canada uses a “first-past-the-post” system, where voters elect members of the House of Commons from 338 constituencies.

Each constituency elects one member, and the party with the most seats forms the government, with its leader becoming prime minister.

The election campaign lasts about five weeks, with the campaigning starting after the prime minister requests the dissolution of Parliament from the Governor-General. 3. Why Is This Election So Significant? The election is taking place under the shadow of growing tensions with the US, especially in the backdrop of President Trump’s trade threats and comments about Canada potentially becoming the 51st US state.

Trump’s tariffs on Canadian goods—including steel, aluminum, and pharmaceuticals—have reportedly hurt Canadian businesses, leading to tense US-Canada relations. “These tariffs are fundamentally damaging to the American economy, and by extension, to the global economy,” Carney had said in a recent press conference, according to CNN.

Canadian nationalism has reportedly surged in response to Trump’s rhetoric, with many Canadians believed to be boycotting US goods and avoiding travel to the US. This shift, reports suggest, has in turn boosted Carney and the Liberal Party’s position in the polls. 4. Is Trade War a Major Concern For Canadian Voters? Economic impacts of the trade war are a major concern for Canadian voters: Reports suggest higher prices for construction materials due to steel and aluminum tariffs are contributing to a growing housing affordability crisis. Carney, meanwhile, has made his stance clear, reportedly saying that he will work to deepen ties with other international allies while continuing to navigate the trade issues with the US. Poilievre, however, has essentially focussed more on domestic issues like tax cuts and cutting bureaucracy, reports say.

5. What Role Does Trump Play in Canadian Politics? Trump’s rhetoric, reports say, has divided Canadian voters, with some supporting Poilievre’s populist stance, while others aligning more with Carney’s seemingly diplomatic approach. Poilievre has been critical of Trump’s threats to make Canada a US state, but reports suggest that his rhetoric still appeals to a portion of the electorate, especially those frustrated with the current Liberal government. Political analysts suggest that the anti-Trump sentiment among Canadians has increased Carney’s lead, especially given that he has been vocal about how Canada should forge new trade ties and retaliate against tariffs.

6. What’s at Stake in This Election? Experts say that this election is not just about choosing a prime minister but also about how Canada will navigate its relationship with the United States in the face of trade wars and sovereignty threats. Carney’s experience in global finance and crisis management positions him as a leader capable of steering the country through this uncertainty. Poilievre’s more populist approach, on the other hand, might appeal to those looking for a change in leadership.

