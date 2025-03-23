Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, March 24, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Canada Election 2025: PM Mark Carney Calls Federal Election For April 28

Canada Election 2025: PM Mark Carney Calls Federal Election For April 28

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has officially called a general election, setting the stage for a five-week campaign leading up to the vote on April 28.

Canada Election 2025: PM Mark Carney Calls Federal Election For April 28

Canada Election 2025: PM Mark Carney Calls Federal Election For April 28


Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has officially called a general election, setting the stage for a five-week campaign leading up to the vote on April 28. The announcement comes amid escalating tensions with the United States, following a series of trade disputes and sovereignty challenges from U.S. President Donald Trump.

A Response to U.S. Pressure

Carney, who has been in office for just nine days, stated that the decision to call an early election was driven by the urgent need to address threats posed by Trump’s policies.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“We are facing the most significant crisis of our lifetimes because of President Trump’s unjustified trade actions and his threats to our sovereignty,” Carney declared.

The U.S. president’s aggressive trade measures, including a 25% tariff on Canadian steel and aluminum, have fueled economic uncertainty. Trump has also hinted at imposing further tariffs on all Canadian products by April 2, deepening concerns about economic stability.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Nationalism on the Rise

The political landscape in Canada has shifted dramatically in response to Trump’s rhetoric. His assertion that “Canada isn’t a real country” has sparked a wave of nationalism, boosting support for Carney’s Liberals, who had previously been facing a potential electoral defeat.

“President Trump claims that Canada isn’t a real country. He wants to break us so America can own us. We will not let that happen,” Carney said.

Carney has positioned himself as a leader ready to defend Canadian sovereignty and unity. “We’re over the shock of the betrayal. But we should never forget the lessons. We have to look out for ourselves. We have to look out for each other.”

A Shift in Election Priorities

The opposition Conservatives, led by Pierre Poilievre, had initially planned to focus their campaign on dissatisfaction with former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, particularly regarding inflation and immigration concerns. However, the narrative has now shifted towards the question of who is best suited to stand up to Trump and navigate the growing economic and diplomatic tensions.

Carney, who took over from Trudeau after his resignation in January, brings significant economic expertise to the role. Having served as the Governor of the Bank of Canada during the 2008 financial crisis and later as the first non-British head of the Bank of England, he is seen as a steady hand in turbulent times.

Following Carney’s request, Governor-General Mary Simon, who represents King Charles III as Canada’s head of state, formally approved the dissolution of Parliament. With 343 seats in the House of Commons up for grabs, the upcoming election is poised to be one of the most consequential in recent history.

“The next election will be one of the most consequential in our lifetimes,” Carney posted on social media, emphasizing the high stakes of the coming weeks.

ALSO READ: Fresh Violence In Gaza: Trump’s Envoy Blames Hamas, Says Report ‘US Stands With Israel’

 

Filed under

Canada Election 2025 Canada PM donald trump Mark Carney US

The UP Police arrested Za

Who Is Zafar Ali? UP Police Charges Sambhal Mosque Panel Chief For Alleged Role In...
A disturbing video showin

After Sexual Harassment Charges, Pastor Bajinder Singh Caught Assaulting Woman In Viral Video | Watch
A woman named Muskan Rast

Meerut Murder Case: Muskan Rastogi Forged Prescription For Poison; Drugged Husband Before Dismembering
newsx

Cost Of Conflict: Israel Faces Surge In Disabled Veterans, 100,000 Expected By 2030
newsx

Canada Election 2025: PM Mark Carney Calls Federal Election For April 28
Justice Yashwant Varma of

A Lookback At Justice Yashwant Varma’s Legacy Of Landmark Judgements
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Who Is Zafar Ali? UP Police Charges Sambhal Mosque Panel Chief For Alleged Role In Clashes

Who Is Zafar Ali? UP Police Charges Sambhal Mosque Panel Chief For Alleged Role In...

After Sexual Harassment Charges, Pastor Bajinder Singh Caught Assaulting Woman In Viral Video | Watch

After Sexual Harassment Charges, Pastor Bajinder Singh Caught Assaulting Woman In Viral Video | Watch

Meerut Murder Case: Muskan Rastogi Forged Prescription For Poison; Drugged Husband Before Dismembering

Meerut Murder Case: Muskan Rastogi Forged Prescription For Poison; Drugged Husband Before Dismembering

Cost Of Conflict: Israel Faces Surge In Disabled Veterans, 100,000 Expected By 2030

Cost Of Conflict: Israel Faces Surge In Disabled Veterans, 100,000 Expected By 2030

A Lookback At Justice Yashwant Varma’s Legacy Of Landmark Judgements

A Lookback At Justice Yashwant Varma’s Legacy Of Landmark Judgements

Entertainment

“My Life is Really Going to Change”: Andrew Burnap’s Big Moment with ‘Snow White’ Casting

“My Life is Really Going to Change”: Andrew Burnap’s Big Moment with ‘Snow White’ Casting

“Oh My Godddddddddddd!” Taylor Swift’s First Post in 100 Days On Instagram Is All About Selena Gomez’s New Album

“Oh My Godddddddddddd!” Taylor Swift’s First Post in 100 Days On Instagram Is All About

Comedian Kathy Griffin Claims She’s Being Stalked After Calling Out Trump—Ask Fans for Help!

Comedian Kathy Griffin Claims She’s Being Stalked After Calling Out Trump—Ask Fans for Help!

‘I Love You’: Daboo Malik’s Heartfelt Response To Amaal Mallik’s Emotional ‘Depression’ Revelation

‘I Love You’: Daboo Malik’s Heartfelt Response To Amaal Mallik’s Emotional ‘Depression’ Revelation

Justin Bieber Opens Up About ‘Anger Issues’ After Viral Night Out With Hailey

Justin Bieber Opens Up About ‘Anger Issues’ After Viral Night Out With Hailey

Lifestyle

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival