Tuesday, April 29, 2025
  Canada Election 2025: Polls Close In Four Atlantic Provinces As Results Begin To Roll In

Canada Election 2025: Polls Close In Four Atlantic Provinces As Results Begin To Roll In

Polls have officially closed in four Atlantic provinces, offering the first glimpse of voter sentiment in the high-stakes 2025 Canadian election. As early returns trickle in from Newfoundland and Labrador, the race remains wide open, with polls still active across key regions like Ontario, Quebec, and British Columbia.

Canada Election 2025: Polls Close In Four Atlantic Provinces As Results Begin To Roll In

Polls close in four Atlantic provinces as Canada Election 2025 results begin to roll in. Key battlegrounds across the country remain crucial for the outcome.


Canada Election 2025: The polls have officially closed in four Atlantic provinces, marking the first significant indicators of how Canadians are responding after a historic and high-stakes election campaign. The results coming in from Newfoundland and Labrador, where polling stations closed at 7 p.m. ET, are providing early insight into the mood of the electorate. Polls also closed at 7:30 p.m. ET in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Prince Edward Island.

Despite the initial returns, polls remain open across much of the rest of the country, including in Ontario, Quebec, and British Columbia—key battlegrounds that will be crucial in determining the final outcome of the election.

Canada Election 2025: A Remarkable 36-Day Campaign

The 36-day campaign leading up to this moment has been extraordinary, with intense competition between the two leading candidates: Liberal Leader Mark Carney and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre.

Just a few months prior to the election, public opinion polls had strongly favored Poilievre, suggesting that the Conservative leader was on the verge of securing a long-awaited majority government. This was largely driven by a growing dissatisfaction among Canadians with former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

However, a dramatic series of events in early January significantly shifted the dynamics of the race. Trudeau’s unexpected resignation, combined with U.S. President Donald Trump’s aggressive trade tactics, including the imposition of tariffs on Canadian goods, threw a wrench in the political landscape. Trump’s repeated remarks about potentially making Canada the 51st state added further fuel to the fire, reshaping the election’s focus.

Canada Election 2025: A Campaign Shaped by Global Uncertainty

As a result, the election campaign increasingly became a referendum on which leader is best suited to navigate the global uncertainty created by Trump’s trade war and his unpredictable policies. Both Carney and Poilievre have faced tough questions about how they would handle the increasingly tense relationship with the United States.

“With the escalating tensions surrounding the trade war, it’s more crucial than ever to have a leader who understands the complexities of global economics and international relations,” Carney remarked during a campaign event.

Poilievre, on the other hand, has capitalized on Canada’s frustrations with Trump’s tariffs and trade restrictions. “Canada needs a leader who will stand up to foreign powers and protect our interests on the world stage,” Poilievre asserted in a recent rally.

Polls Narrow, but Liberals Remain Favored

Despite the tightening race in the final stretch of the campaign, polls indicate that the Liberal Party still holds a narrow edge in key regions such as Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia, and the Atlantic provinces. According to CBC’s Poll Tracker, the Liberals are expected to win the most seats when all the votes are counted.

However, as both Carney and Poilievre have emphasized throughout the campaign, the only poll that truly matters is the one on election day. With the nation’s political fate still hanging in the balance, the results from the Atlantic provinces provide only a small glimpse of what’s to come in the hours ahead.

Filed under

canada Election 2025 Results Canada elections 2025

