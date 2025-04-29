Carney's Liberal Party has emerged victorious in Canada's 2025 election, riding a wave of anti-Trump sentiment and concerns over economic sovereignty.

Carney's Liberal Party has emerged victorious in Canada's 2025 election, riding a wave of anti-Trump sentiment and concerns over economic sovereignty.

In a dramatic political comeback few saw coming, Mark Carney’s Liberal Party has emerged victorious in Canada’s 2025 federal election, riding a wave of anti-Trump sentiment and national anxiety over economic sovereignty. Despite trailing in polls just months ago, the Liberals have managed to form the next government, though it remains uncertain whether they will secure a parliamentary majority.

Here’s a breakdown of how this surprise win unfolded—and what it means for Canada.

1. Donald Trump Became the Unlikely Focal Point of the Canadian Election

U.S. President Donald Trump’s aggressive trade threats and ’51st State’ rhetoric together turned the Canadian election on its head. Trump’s announcement of sweeping global tariffs, including on foreign automobiles, catalysed a shift in the national mood, the BBC reported.

Mark Carney, the former central banker turned political leader, seized the moment. “Trump wants to break us so America can own us,” Carney repeatedly said during the campaign and in his victory speech, positioning himself as the “defender” of Canadian sovereignty.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

He campaigned not just against Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre but against Trump himself—an unusual but seemingly effective strategy in a foreign election, the report said.

Kevin O’Leary, a Canadian businessman and former Conservative leadership hopeful with ties to Trump, acknowledged the effectiveness of this approach, telling the BBC, “Right now Canadians are very frustrated with America and Carney has used that to his advantage”.

“He was able to distract Canadians from his own mistakes… and say ‘Stop looking at that. Look south of the border and I can save you'”, he told the British broadcaster.

2. A Remarkable Political Debut for Mark Carney

Carney’s political rise has been nothing short of meteoric. With no prior experience in elected office, he transitioned from central banker to prime minister in the span of just a few months.

After Justin Trudeau’s surprise resignation in January, Carney won the Liberal leadership and positioned himself as a steady hand amid rising economic unease. His expertise in handling financial crises—gained during his time leading both the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England—resonated with voters.

Carney even stepped into the role of acting prime minister during the campaign, holding calls with the White House and meeting U.S. officials after Trump’s tariff threats. That visibility likely boosted his credibility on the international stage, according to the publication.

3. Conservatives Made Gains, But Was It Enough?

Poilievre’s Conservative Party actually improved their popular vote, currently projected at 41.4%, surpassing their 2011 majority-winning margin, the UK-based broadcaster reported, adding that they also made notable seat gains—from 120 to a projected 144, according to Elections Canada.

However, the results weren’t enough to overcome the consolidation of progressive voters around the Liberals. Poilievre’s loss of his own Carleton seat in Ontario was a particularly symbolic blow. Despite campaigning hard on affordability, crime and economic pain points, his message was overshadowed by fears about national sovereignty, reports suggest.

“We gave voices to countless people across the country who’ve been left out and left behind for far too long,” Poilievre said in his concession speech.

Now, the party faces a difficult question: should Poilievre stay on as leader after another failed election bid?

4. Canada’s Deep Divisions Were Laid Bare

According to the report, the electoral map paints a picture of a country divided. The Liberals are reportedly shut out of Alberta and Saskatchewan—resource-rich provinces with long-standing grievances against federal power concentrated in Ottawa.

Carney acknowledged the divisions in his victory speech, promising to “govern for all Canadians.” But bridging the urban-rural and east-west divides will be no easy task.

Generational splits also emerged. Young voters favoured the Conservatives over the Liberals by a margin of 44% to 31.2%, the BBC report said, citing a Nanos poll. But older Canadians, particularly those over 60, were more alarmed by Trump—45% reported concern, compared to just 18% of voters aged 18 to 29, according to Abacus Data estimates cited by the BBC.

5. Collapse of the Left Opens the Door for a Two-Way Race

The election was devastating for the New Democratic Party (NDP), which saw its national vote share plummet to just 6%—down from 18% in 2021, reports say. Leader Jagmeet Singh lost his seat in British Columbia, following which he announced his resignation.

“Obviously I know this night is a disappointing night for New Democrats,” Singh reportedly said, adding, “We’re only defeated if we stop fighting.”

The Green Party also saw its support cut in half, while the Bloc Québécois maintained modest strength in Quebec with around 7% of the national vote and 23 projected seats, the report further said.

Shachi Kurl, president of the Angus Reid Institute, told the BBC that anti-Trump sentiment drove many left-of-centre voters into the Liberal camp: “The threats, the annexation talk, all of that has been a huge motivator for left-of-center voters.”

ALSO READ: Trump Trying To Break Us’: Canada PM Mark Carney’s First Reaction After Liberal Election Win