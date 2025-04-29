Canada Elections 2025: Mark Carney’s Liberal Party Secures Another Term Amid Trump Tensions And Economic Concerns

A former central banker, Mark Carney previously served as Governor of both the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England. He was elected Liberal Party leader in March and campaigned heavily on his leadership during the 2008 financial crisis.

Canadian voters have backed Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberal Party. While the final seat count remains unclear, early indications suggest another term for the Liberals, who have governed Canada for nearly a decade.

🚨BREAKING NEWS!!! In a massive defeat for Donald Trump, LIBERAL candidate Mark Carney has just WON in Canada. Experts say it’s a sign of what’s to come in the United States for the midterms. pic.twitter.com/00bgQebxvD Advertisement · Scroll to continue — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) April 29, 2025

Liberal Comeback After Facing Conservative Threat

Just months ago, public dissatisfaction over rising inflation, increased immigration, and former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s handling of U.S. relations had positioned the Conservatives as favorites. Trudeau, facing plunging approval ratings, resigned on January 6, shortly before Donald Trump’s inauguration as U.S. President.

President Donald Trump continued to stir tensions by slapping tariffs on Canadian goods and suggesting that Canada become the 51st U.S. state, a move that outraged many Canadians and influenced the political narrative leading up to the election.

Mark Carney’s Economic Leadership a Key Campaign Highlight

“Mark offers proven leadership and a real plan to strengthen Canada’s economy and ensure G7 dominance,” his campaign emphasized.

Conservative Leader Poilievre Pledges Change

Pierre Poilievre, the Conservative challenger and a veteran politician from former Prime Minister Stephen Harper’s government, promised economic reforms, more jobs, and affordable housing for young Canadians. In a campaign rally, Poilievre described the past decade under Liberal leadership as a period of “rising crime, chaos, and economic mismanagement.”

Both Carney and Poilievre publicly rebuked Trump’s remarks about Canada’s future. In a viral video, Carney asserted, “This is Canada. We decide what happens here.”

Similarly, Poilievre took to X, writing, “President Trump, stay out of our election. Canadians alone determine their future. We are proud, sovereign, and will NEVER be the 51st state.”