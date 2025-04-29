Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Canada Elections 2025: Mark Carney’s Liberal Party Secures Another Term Amid Trump Tensions And Economic Concerns

Canada Elections 2025: Mark Carney’s Liberal Party Secures Another Term Amid Trump Tensions And Economic Concerns

A former central banker, Mark Carney previously served as Governor of both the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England. He was elected Liberal Party leader in March and campaigned heavily on his leadership during the 2008 financial crisis.

Canada Elections 2025: Mark Carney’s Liberal Party Secures Another Term Amid Trump Tensions And Economic Concerns

Mark Carney is a former central banker, having served as the governor of both the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England


Canadian voters have backed Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberal Party. While the final seat count remains unclear, early indications suggest another term for the Liberals, who have governed Canada for nearly a decade.

Liberal Comeback After Facing Conservative Threat

Just months ago, public dissatisfaction over rising inflation, increased immigration, and former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s handling of U.S. relations had positioned the Conservatives as favorites. Trudeau, facing plunging approval ratings, resigned on January 6, shortly before Donald Trump’s inauguration as U.S. President.

President Donald Trump continued to stir tensions by slapping tariffs on Canadian goods and suggesting that Canada become the 51st U.S. state, a move that outraged many Canadians and influenced the political narrative leading up to the election.

Mark Carney’s Economic Leadership a Key Campaign Highlight

A former central banker, Mark Carney previously served as Governor of both the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England. He was elected Liberal Party leader in March and campaigned heavily on his leadership during the 2008 financial crisis.

“Mark offers proven leadership and a real plan to strengthen Canada’s economy and ensure G7 dominance,” his campaign emphasized.

Conservative Leader Poilievre Pledges Change

Pierre Poilievre, the Conservative challenger and a veteran politician from former Prime Minister Stephen Harper’s government, promised economic reforms, more jobs, and affordable housing for young Canadians. In a campaign rally, Poilievre described the past decade under Liberal leadership as a period of “rising crime, chaos, and economic mismanagement.”

Both Carney and Poilievre publicly rebuked Trump’s remarks about Canada’s future. In a viral video, Carney asserted, “This is Canada. We decide what happens here.”

Similarly, Poilievre took to X, writing, “President Trump, stay out of our election. Canadians alone determine their future. We are proud, sovereign, and will NEVER be the 51st state.”

ALSO READ: Who Is Vanshika, The Indian Student Found Dead In Canada? Police Investigating The Cause Of Death

Filed under

Canada elections 2025 Canada PM Mark Carney

India strongly criticized

India Slams Pakistan As ‘Rogue State’ At UN After Pahalgam Terror Attack: Exposes Pakistan’s Role
The Reserve Bank of India

RBI Orders Exclusive Use Of PRAVAAH Portal For Submitting All Regulatory Applications, Licenses, And Authorisations...
Stock market today

Stock Market Today: Indian Markets Start Strong, Sensex And Nifty Rally On Positive Global Cues
Family Man Actor Rohit Ba

Who Was Rohit Basfore? Family Man Actor Found Dead Near A Waterfall In Assam’s Garbhanga...
A case was registered aft

Uttar Pradesh: Man, 47, Rapes 8-Year-Old After Luring Her During A Wedding Ceremony In Bareilly,...
Actor Ajith has condemned

What Did Ajith Kumar Say About The Pahalgam Terrorist Attack?
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

India Slams Pakistan As ‘Rogue State’ At UN After Pahalgam Terror Attack: Exposes Pakistan’s Role

India Slams Pakistan As ‘Rogue State’ At UN After Pahalgam Terror Attack: Exposes Pakistan’s Role

RBI Orders Exclusive Use Of PRAVAAH Portal For Submitting All Regulatory Applications, Licenses, And Authorisations Starting May 1, 2025

RBI Orders Exclusive Use Of PRAVAAH Portal For Submitting All Regulatory Applications, Licenses, And Authorisations...

Stock Market Today: Indian Markets Start Strong, Sensex And Nifty Rally On Positive Global Cues

Stock Market Today: Indian Markets Start Strong, Sensex And Nifty Rally On Positive Global Cues

Who Was Rohit Basfore? Family Man Actor Found Dead Near A Waterfall In Assam’s Garbhanga Forest

Who Was Rohit Basfore? Family Man Actor Found Dead Near A Waterfall In Assam’s Garbhanga...

Uttar Pradesh: Man, 47, Rapes 8-Year-Old After Luring Her During A Wedding Ceremony In Bareilly, Arrested

Uttar Pradesh: Man, 47, Rapes 8-Year-Old After Luring Her During A Wedding Ceremony In Bareilly,...

Entertainment

Who Was Rohit Basfore? Family Man Actor Found Dead Near A Waterfall In Assam’s Garbhanga Forest

Who Was Rohit Basfore? Family Man Actor Found Dead Near A Waterfall In Assam’s Garbhanga

What Did Ajith Kumar Say About The Pahalgam Terrorist Attack?

What Did Ajith Kumar Say About The Pahalgam Terrorist Attack?

President Trump Takes A Jab at Taylor Swift During Philadelphia Eagles’ White House Visit

President Trump Takes A Jab at Taylor Swift During Philadelphia Eagles’ White House Visit

How Did Shaji N Karun Die? Pioneer Of Malayalam Cinema Passes Away At 73

How Did Shaji N Karun Die? Pioneer Of Malayalam Cinema Passes Away At 73

Watch | King Crowned: Ajith Kumar Honoured With Padma Bhushan Award At Rashtrapati Bhavan Ceremony | Padma Awards 2025

Watch | King Crowned: Ajith Kumar Honoured With Padma Bhushan Award At Rashtrapati Bhavan Ceremony

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After